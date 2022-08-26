Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Spadel SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPA   BE0003798155

SPADEL SA

(SPA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:13 2022-08-25 am EDT
182.00 EUR    0.00%
11:51aSPADEL : Half Year Results 2022
PU
04/22Société de Services, de Participations, de Direction et d'Elaboration Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30SPADEL GROUP : Annual results 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Spadel : Half Year Results 2022

08/26/2022 | 11:51am EDT
Spadel reports strong sales growth and market share gains, but operating profit impacted by soaring raw material and energy prices.

The Spadel Group achieved strong sales growth in the first half of 2022, closing the period with an 11.2% increase in turnover. At the same time, operating profit (EBIT) fell by 33%.

Learn more

Disclaimer

Spadel NV published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 282 M - -
Net income 2021 26,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 71,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 755 M 753 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 265
Free-Float 2,52%
Chart SPADEL SA
Duration : Period :
Spadel SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPADEL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc du Bois Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Didier de Sorgher Chief Financial Officer
Roel F. van Neerbos Chairman
Amaury Collette Group Director-Operations
Jean Vandemoortele Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPADEL SA-1.09%753
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY9.22%279 674
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.7.68%56 205
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.25%11 981
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED25.00%11 754
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED24.35%9 748