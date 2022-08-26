Spadel : Half Year Results 2022

Spadel reports strong sales growth and market share gains, but operating profit impacted by soaring raw material and energy prices.
The Spadel Group achieved strong sales growth in the first half of 2022, closing the period with an 11.2% increase in turnover. At the same time, operating profit (EBIT) fell by 33%.
Learn more
Disclaimer
Spadel NV published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 15:50:03 UTC.