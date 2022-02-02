Spago Nanomedical : Year-end ReportQ42021 02/02/2022 | 02:09am EST Send by mail :

The loss for the quarter amounted to KSEK -11,293 (KSEK -4,624).

-13,078 (KSEK -7,161). Earnings per share, before and after dilution, for the quarter amounted to SEK -0.27 (SEK -0.15).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to KSEK 52,460 (KSEK 28,448). JANUARY - DECEMBER IN BRIEF Net sales for the year amounted to KSEK 660 (KSEK 342).

The loss for the year amounted to KSEK -39,071 (KSEK -18,928).

-45,723 (KSEK -26,207). Earnings per share, before and after dilution, for the year amounted to SEK -0.99 (SEK -0.70). SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER The regulatory preclinical program with Tumorad ® ( 177 Lu-SN201) were completed and show a good safety margin for clinically relevant doses.

( Lu-SN201) were completed and show a good safety margin for clinically relevant doses. All patients in the second dose group in the company's ongoing Phase I clinical trial SPAGOPIX-01 with the tumor-selective contrast agent SpagoPix (SN132D) were recruited.

SPAGOPIX-01 with the tumor-selective contrast agent SpagoPix (SN132D) were recruited. Agreement was signed with the global CRO Cmed Group Limited for the development of the first clinical study with the company's therapy project Tumorad. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE QUARTER Interim results from the second dose group in SPAGOPIX-01 show that SN132D is well tolerated and provides clear contrast enhancement in MRI images of solid tumors in the breast, as well as in the pancreas and liver. Based on the results, the company has decided to continue the study in breast cancer and in addition, to expand to also include patients with pancreatic and liver cancer.

Based on the results, the company has decided to continue the study in breast cancer and in addition, to expand to also include patients with pancreatic and liver cancer. Results from a preclinical model for colorectal cancer show that 177Lu-SN201 reduces tumor growth and prolongs survival by 39% compared to the control group. OTHER The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2021. Spago Nanomedical AB (org. no. 556574-5048) - Year-end report January-December, 2021 CEO STATEMENT In 2021, we continued to make good progress with our projects, despite the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the fourth quarter turned out to be a particularly busy period, where we passed a few important milestones with both SpagoPix and Tumorad. We could in fact start the new year with some further exciting news around both projects. This makes me believe we have an exciting year ahead of us. In early December, we completed the recruitment to the second dose group in our clinical phase I study SPAGOPIX-01 with the tumor-selective contrast agent SN132D in patients with confirmed breast cancer. Shortly after, in January 2022, we presented the interim results from the second dose group which show that SN132D is well tolerated and provides clear contrast enhancement in MRI images of solid tumors in the breast, as well as in the pancreas and liver. Based on the results, we decided to proceed the study in breast cancer and in addition, to expand to also include patients with pancreatic and liver cancer, where there is a large clinical need. It is very rewarding that we, also in the second dose cohort, can show that SN132D clearly accumulates in cancerous tumors and provide images that with both high precision and positive contrast show the tumor against a clean background. Strengthened by these positive results, together with previously presented data, we are continuing the project at full speed, both in breast cancer and in the new indications. The interim results from SPAGOPIX-01 show that our platform technology makes it possible to clinically and precisely accumulate functional nanoparticles in solid tumors. This is also of great importance for our therapy project Tumorad, which aims to develop a precision treatment for several different cancers. Tumorad, with the candidate drug code 177Lu-SN201, has previously demonstrated a positive effect by slowing tumor growth in a preclinical model for aggressive breast cancer. In the last quarter, we completed the regulatory preclinical, IND-enabling studies for Tumorad. We see a good safety margin to clinically relevant doses, as the results show that the nanomaterial is safe to give in doses that widely exceed planned clinical doses and that radiation is distributed in a manner that allow dosing according to plan. This is a major risk reduction in the project. Recently we could also communicate new preclinical results showing that 177Lu-SN201 significantly reduces tumor growth and prolongs survival by 39% in a preclinical model for colorectal cancer. These new results provide additional support for the company's unique platform technology with nanoparticles for use in several different cancer indications. Data from the preclinical studies, together with other documentation, will form the basis for the first clinical trial application for Tumorad. The plan is to submit the application and start the studies in humans in 2022. The aim of the first in human trial is to document safety at different doses of 177Lu-SN201 in cancer patients as well as to evaluate signs of early proof-of- concept. The preparations for Tumorad clinical development are ongoing at full speed, and a key person in this process is of course Paul Hargreaves, who joined as Chief Development Officer. With almost 30 years of experience in clinical development from Pfizer and Quantiles, among others, Paul significantly strengthens the team to allow further acceleration of our critical work going forward. Spago Nanomedical AB (org. no. 556574-5048) - Year-end report January-December, 2021 Earlier in the year, our share started trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, which provides an opportunity for increased exposure and sends an important signal of our long- term ambitions to become a leading company in the development of nanomedicine. During the year, we were busy presenting the company and our exciting project portfolio at conferences and industry events. We will continue to do so in 2022. Strengthened by these important milestones, I believe we have an exciting year ahead of us. At the same time, we continue to carefully monitor the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we take every precaution to ensure that patients, healthcare staff and our organization are safe and well, and that our operations continue according to plan. I look forward to updating you as our projects continue to progress. Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB "The interim results from SPAGOPIX-01 show that our platform technology makes it possible to clinically and precisely accumulate functional nanoparticles in solid tumors. This is also of great importance for our therapy project Tumorad…" Spago Nanomedical AB (org. no. 556574-5048) - Year-end report January-December, 2021 SPAGO NANOMEDICAL IN BRIEF Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase, developing products for diagnostics and treatment of life-threatening diseases. The company's operations are based on a patented material for the design of functional nanoparticles that accumulate physiologically in tumors, thus enabling higher precision and improved cancer patient care. The current pipeline projects have the potential to facilitate diagnostics and improve the treatment of cancer indications with urgent medical needs. SpagoPix is developing a gadolinium-free contrast agent for MRI with better precision in images of tumors and metastases. Imaging with improved precision increases the possibilities for successful treatment and survival. Tumorad is focused on the development of a completely form of radionuclide therapy for tumor-selective radiation treatment of cancer. The need for new radionuclide therapies for the treatment of difficult-to-threat, spread or aggressive tumors is great. Spago Nanomedical's vision is to engage in competitive and successful development of products that increase the survival and quality of life for patients and thereby create long-term profitability for the company and its owners. Spago Nanomedical's objective is to become a leading company within the development of diagnostics and therapy based on nanomedicine through the development of products that benefit patients and provide good health economics. Spago Nanomedical's overall strategy is to conduct development of medical projects based on the company's proprietary and patented nanomaterial. The business strategy builds on commercializing the company's development projects through collaborations and outlicensing to industrial partners that have the resources to bring the product to market and clinical use. This reduces the need of capital and the time before revenue is received, and increases the potential for successful market penetration. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). Spago Nanomedical AB (org. no. 556574-5048) - Year-end report January-December, 2021 PROJECT - SPAGOPIX BACKGROUND The SpagoPix project has the potential to significantly improve the imaging of tumors and metastases compared to conventional contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Improved methods for accurate visualization and diagnosis of tumors increase the likelihood of successful treatment, and thereby the patients' chances of survival. The product candidate within SpagoPix, SN132D, is designed for physiological and selective accumulation in tumors via the scientifically well-established mechanism "Enhanced Permeability and Retention (EPR) effect"1. Furthermore, the contrast agent has a significantly better ability to amplify the signal measured in MRI examinations (relaxivity) compared with current contrast agents. The combination of the tumor-selective mechanism of action and the high signal strength gives MRI images better contrast between cancer tissue and the surrounding tissue, which creates better opportunities to detect small and aggressive tumors with high specificity, and provides a more accurate and clearer image of the tumor. This reduces the risk that the surgeon will have to perform another operation if it turns out that the margins for healthy tissue have been too small. It also reduces the risk of the tumor being missed completely, which can have devastating consequences for the patient as the tumor can grow in the meantime and reach the advanced stage, and as such significantly worsen the prognosis for successful treatment. In addition, SN132D can help reduce the risk of false positive findings that often lead to additional biopsies and diagnostic procedures, and a great deal of suffering and anxiety for the patient. In addition to the good diagnostic properties, SN132D is also free of gadolinium, an element that is found in all clinically used MRI contrast agents at present. Gadolinium has been shown to, among other things, accumulate in the brain2, which has led to several authorities introducing restrictions on the use of gadolinium-based MRI contrast agents. SN132D is instead based on manganese, a naturally occurring element that is essential for many functions in the human body. Together, these properties make SN132D a unique contrast agent with the potential to significantly improve the imaging of tumors and metastases compared to conventional MRI contrast agents, and thereby allows more efficient surgery, screening of high-risk patients without ionizing radiation, monitoring of preoperative treatment, and even follow-up of patients after surgery. MARKET The development of the SpagoPix project initially focuses on MRI examination of breast cancer, a disease that annually affects approximately 2.3 million people globally. Already today, MRI is a clinical practice with several different areas of application in cancer, and a gadolinium-free contrast agent with higher precision can both take market shares from existing preparations and increase its use further. Based on the mechanism of action of SN132D, there is an opportunity to broaden its use further, both in breast cancer and in other forms of solid tumors, as well as the pancreas. 