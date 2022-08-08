Spandana Sphoorty Financial : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Ref: SSFL/Stock Exchange/2022-23/56
Date: August 08, 2022
To
To
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Department of Corporate Services
Listing Department
P. J. Towers, 25th Floor,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400001
Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 542759
Symbol: SPANDANA
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Reserve Bank of India in exercise of powers under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58 B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, by an order dated August 05, 2022 (notified on August 08, 2022), based on the observations of statutory inspections for FY2019 and FY2020, has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs.2.33 crore (Rupees two crore thirty-three lakh only) on the Company for non-adherence to the pricing of credit guidelines as applicable to Non-Banking Financial Company- Micro Finance Institutions for that period.
We request you to kindly take on record the aforesaid information.
Thanking you.
Yours Sincerely,
For Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited
Ramesh
Digitally signed by
Ramesh Periasamy
Periasamy
Date: 2022.08.08
Date: 2022.08.08
Ramesh Periasamy
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited
CIN ‐ L65929TG2003PLC040648
Plot No.31 & 32, Ramky Selenium Towers, Tower A, Ground Floor,
Financial Dist, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad ‐ 500 032
Ph: +9140‐45474750
contact@spandanasphoorty.com, www.spandanasphoorty.com
