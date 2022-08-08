Spandana Sphoorty Financial : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Ref: SSFL/Stock Exchange/2022-23/56

Date: August 08, 2022

To To BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Department of Corporate Services Listing Department P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 542759 Symbol: SPANDANA

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Reserve Bank of India in exercise of powers under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58 B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, by an order dated August 05, 2022 (notified on August 08, 2022), based on the observations of statutory inspections for FY2019 and FY2020, has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs.2.33 crore (Rupees two crore thirty-three lakh only) on the Company for non-adherence to the pricing of credit guidelines as applicable to Non-Banking Financial Company- Micro Finance Institutions for that period.

