  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPANDANA   INE572J01011

SPANDANA SPHOORTY FINANCIAL LIMITED

(SPANDANA)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
440.10 INR   +1.16%
12:55pSPANDANA SPHOORTY FINANCIAL : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
08/0712,835,414 Equity Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-AUG-2022.
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spandana Sphoorty Financial : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

08/08/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
Ref: SSFL/Stock Exchange/2022-23/56

Date: August 08, 2022

To

To

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

P. J. Towers, 25th Floor,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 542759

Symbol: SPANDANA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Reserve Bank of India in exercise of powers under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58 B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, by an order dated August 05, 2022 (notified on August 08, 2022), based on the observations of statutory inspections for FY2019 and FY2020, has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs.2.33 crore (Rupees two crore thirty-three lakh only) on the Company for non-adherence to the pricing of credit guidelines as applicable to Non-Banking Financial Company- Micro Finance Institutions for that period.

We request you to kindly take on record the aforesaid information.

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited

Ramesh

Digitally signed by

Ramesh Periasamy

Periasamy

20:28:09 +05'30'

Date: 2022.08.08

Ramesh Periasamy

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited

CIN ‐ L65929TG2003PLC040648

Plot No.31 & 32, Ramky Selenium Towers, Tower A, Ground Floor,

Financial Dist, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad ‐ 500 032

Ph: +9140‐45474750

contact@spandanasphoorty.com, www.spandanasphoorty.com

Disclaimer

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 16:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
