Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited is an India-based rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI). The Company's business lines include joint liability group (JLG)- based microfinance and loan against property (LAP). The Company offers income generating loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model (Chetana), predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas. Its Chetana product offers flexible repayment - weekly/monthly with no prepayment penalty, loan tenure - 12 to 30 months, and interest rate - 25% per annum. Its LAP is offered through its subsidiary, Criss Financial Ltd. Its LAP is designed to fulfill the diverse needs of small entrepreneurs, which includes acquiring equipment, renovating or expanding office space, or utilizing for working capital. The Company's LAP's loan tenure is 1-10 years.