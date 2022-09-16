Advanced search
    SBSAA   US8464258339

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC.

(SBSAA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:13 2022-09-16 pm EDT
1.250 USD   -7.41%
12:00pSPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM : Names fernando bauermeister as general manager of wpyo-fm orlando & wsun-fm tampa
PU
09/08Spanish Broadcasting System Promotes Tomas N. Regalado to VP of Corporate and Government Affairs / Senior Advisor to The Office of The President and COO
PR
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM : NAMES FERNANDO BAUERMEISTER AS GENERAL MANAGER OF WPYO-FM ORLANDO & WSUN-FM TAMPA

09/16/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
(Miami, FL. September 14, 2022)- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC Pink: SBSAA) names Fernando Bauermeister as General Manager of "El Nuevo Zol 95.3FM" - WPYO-FM Orlando and "El Nuevo Zol 97.1FM" -WSUN-FM Tampa. With over 25 years experience as a media sales professional, Bauermeister formed part of the SBS family in Puerto Rico from 1995-2005.

For the last 18 years, Mr. Bauermeister has successfully launched a variety of radio stations in the Orlando and Tampa markets. Now, with SBS, Fernando is in charge of running the day to day operations, hiring staff, & studio buildouts.

"I am excited to come back to the SBS family and help the company grow its footprint in the Florida market. We've put together a dream team comprised of experienced and successful professionals who are actively helping local and national advertisers achieve their marketing goals. El Nuevo Zol's programming features the most influential personalities, the hottest Latin contemporary music and limited commercial interruption, for the best overall listening experience," commented Fernando Bauermeister.

"Fernando is a valueable asset to our company, he has extensive experience in the audio market, specifically in the Orlando and Tampa area. We are happy to have him on board and in a short period of time have seen great results," commented Albert Rodriguez (President & COO of SBS).

"We are glad to have Fernando back in SBS, his incredible knowledge in media sales has increased our success with the new stations in Orlando & Tampa. He has chosen a winning team and we are enjoying the positive results," said Donny Hudson (EVP of Local Media/ General Manager SBS Miami ).

Fernando's vast experience in radio, has allowed him to achieve great success with the two newest SBS stations in Orlando and Tampa. We are sure that with Mr. Bauermeisters work history in the Orlando and Tampa area, the newest radio stations of the SBS family, "El Nuevo Zol 95.3FM" & "El Nuevo Zol 97.1FM", will continue to thrive and grow.

Disclaimer

SBS - Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 15:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
