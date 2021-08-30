SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM : REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2021 AND SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2021 - Company Announces Triple-Digit Rebound in Revenues and Adjusted OIBDA - - Radio Revenues and Adjusted OIBDA Surpass 2019 Levels - MIAMI, FLORIDA, August 30, 2021 - Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC Pink: SBSAA) today reported financial results for the three- and six- months ended June 30, 2021. Financial Highlights (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, % Six Months Ended June 30, % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net revenue: Radio $ 33,052 $ 12,706 160% $ 54,807 $ 45,239 21% Television 3,122 2,822 11% 6,010 6,564 (8%) Consolidated $ 36,174 $ 15,528 133% $ 60,817 $ 51,803 17% Adjusted OIBDA*: Radio $ 15,604 $ 2,382 555% $ 20,241 $ 12,639 60% Television (493) 911 (154%) (1,229) 1,014 (221%) Corporate (2,894) (1,650) (75%) (5,367) (4,473) (20%) Consolidated $ 12,217 $ 1,643 644% $ 13,645 $ 9,180 49% Adjusted OIBDA Margins*: Radio 47% 19% 37% 28% Television (16%) 32% (20%) 15% Consolidated 34% 11% 22% 18% Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a definition of Adjusted OIBDA and a reconciliation from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Discussion and Results "Our financial performance continues to improve with our radio revenues up an industry-leading 160%. Most significantly, radio revenues are exceeding our pre-pandemic 2019 levels, even with the exclusion of certain revenue categories associated with the rescheduling of our branded live events at venues which have not yet been fully cleared of their COVID-19 restrictions", said Raúl Alarcón, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBS. "This clearly speaks to the underlying resiliency of our media assets and the Company's operational integrity in retaining its audience and optimizing ad demand as the overall market recovery continues to take shape." "Our ratings performance in the largest Hispanic markets remains strong and our operating margins are again the highest in the radio sector. We are focused on harnessing the purchasing power and influence of the Latino consumer which, as the 2020 census has shown, have never been stronger. Today, we engage over 25 million Latinos weekly across our radio, television and digital platforms. We have the content, personnel, distribution and market position to emerge on the other side of the pandemic an even stronger competitor, as evidenced by these second quarter results and what we see taking place in the remainder of the year." "Looking ahead, we are committed to driving accelerated growth in the second half of 2021 as we continue to build upon nearly four decades of success serving the nationwide Latino community and the growing advertiser base it has engendered."

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Page 2 Three Months Ended Results Our consolidated net revenue totaled $36.2 million compared to $15.5 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of approximately $20.7 million or 133%. Our radio segment net revenue totaled $33.1 million, an increase of $20.3 million or 160%. The increase in radio segment net revenue was primarily due to increases in all cash advertising revenue streams which continue to improve. Additionally, our radio segment net revenue exceeded the same period in 2019 despite the lack of major special events in 2021.

Our television segment net revenue increased approximately $0.3 million or 11%, primarily due to an increase in local revenues. Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $12.2 million compared to $1.6 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of $10.6 million. Our radio segment Adjusted OIBDA increased $13.2 million, primarily due to the increase in net revenue of $20.3 million partially offset by an increase in operating expenses of $7.1 million. Radio station operating expenses increased mainly due to increases in commissions, compensation, music license fees, rating services and barter, partially offset by a decrease in our allowance for doubtful accounts. Additionally, our radio segment Adjusted OIBDA of $15.6 million increased $1.0 million or 7% when compared to $14.6 million for the same period in 2019 despite the lack of major special events.

Our television segment Adjusted OIBDA decreased $1.4 million, due to the increase in operating expenses of $1.7 million partially offset by the increase in net revenue of approximately $0.3 million. Television station operating expenses increased due to increases in net production costs, outside programming services and facilities costs as compared to the same prior year period.

Corporate expenses increased $1.2 million or 75% primarily due to increases compensation, outside services and travel related expenses. Operating income totaled $12.6 million compared to an operating loss of $0.5 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of $13.1 million. This increase in operating income was primarily due to the increase in net revenues and other operating income as well as the lack of impairment charges during the period, and the decrease in recapitalization costs, which were partially offset by the increase in station operating and corporate expenses. Six Months Ended Results Our consolidated net revenues increased $9.0 million or 17% due to the net revenue increases in our radio segment. Our radio segment net revenue increased $9.6 million or 21% due to increases in all cash advertising revenue streams which continue to improve.

Our television segment net revenue decreased $0.6 million or 8% due to decreases in sub-channel rental, subscriber fees and national sales revenue. Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $4.5 million or 49% compared to the same prior year period. Our radio segment Adjusted OIBDA increased $7.6 million or 60%, primarily due to the increase in net revenue of $9.6 million which was partially offset by an increase in operating expense of approximately $2.0 million. Radio station operating expenses increased mainly due to increases in commissions, compensation, music license fees and rating services, partially offset by decreases in special events expense, our allowance for doubtful accounts, professional fees, barter and advertising.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Page 3 Our television segment Adjusted OIBDA decreased $2.2 million or 221%, due to increases in operating expense of approximately $1.7 million and the decrease in net revenue of $0.6 million. Television station operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in net production costs and compensation and benefits.

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was signed into law and subsequently amended, on June 5, 2020, when the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act of 2020 ("Flexibility Act") was signed into law. The CARES Act provides opportunities for additional liquidity, loan guarantees, and other government programs to support companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and their employees. Given the uncertainty in the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on the Company's analysis of the CARES Act, the Company applied for and on April 15, 2020 received an unsecured PPP Loan in the amount of approximately $6.5 million to support the Company's ongoing operations which is providing vital information and entertainment to Latino communities. The funds were utilized in their entirety to pay for and maintain employment and compensation levels and pay benefits during the second quarter of 2020 as required by the CARES Act for the loan to be forgiven. For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA included the $6.5 million PPP proceeds received as a direct offset and reduction to the related eligible compensation and benefits expenses and were allocated as follows: Radio $5.1 million, Television $0.8 million and Corporate $0.6 million. On April 6, 2021, the SBA informed the Company that its Paycheck Protection Program Loan of $6.5 million had been forgiven in its entirety. On May 27, 2021, the SBA informed the Company that it had granted it a Second Draw PPP Loan in the amount of $2.0 million. The funds were utilized in their entirety to pay for and maintain employment and compensation levels during the second quarter of 2021 as required by the CARES Act for the loan to be forgiven. As in the prior year, the Company has accounted for the PPP Loan under International Accounting Standard 20 Accounting for Government Grants and Disclosure of Government Assistance ("IAS 20") as the Company believes it has met the eligibility criteria and that the PPP loan represents, in substance, a grant that is expected to be forgiven. For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA includes the $2.0 million PPP proceeds received as a direct offset and reduction to the related eligible compensation and benefits expenses and were allocated as follows: Radio $1.6 million, Television $0.3 million and Corporate $0.1 million. The Company's Second Draw PPP Loan may be subject to a review by the Small Business Administration for compliance with the PPP program requirements. If all or a portion of the PPP Loan is not forgiven, all or the remaining portion will be for a term of five years but can be prepaid at any time prior to maturity without any prepayment penalties. The annual interest rate on the PPP Loan is 1.0% and no payments of principal or interest are due until the date that the Small Business Administration remits the loan forgiveness amount to our lender. The Company is in the process of applying for forgiveness of the loan.

