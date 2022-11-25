SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD : Management Discussion & Analysis For the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2022

The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the "Company"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the notes thereto, for the period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ("Financial Statements") as well as the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

The accompanying Financial Statements and related notes are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These Financial Statements, together with the following MD&A dated November 25, 2022 ("Report Date"), are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Company as well as potential future performance. Please refer to the cautionary notices at the end of this MD&A, especially in regard to forward looking statements. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Additional information relating to the Company including its Financial Statements may be found on the Company's website at www.spanishmountaingold.comas well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

These MD&A were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 25, 2022. The information contained within this MD&A is current to the same date.

OVERVIEW

The Company's September 30, 2022 Financial Statements reflect the financial position and results for the period then ended including those for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wildrose Resources Ltd. ("Wildrose"). All material inter-company transactions have been eliminated.

The Company is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's primary asset is the Spanish Mountain property located approximately 180 kilometres (km) north of Kamloops, B. C. and 66 km northeast of the City of Williams Lake. The Spanish Mountain property refers to the contiguous mineral and placer claims the Company holds while the Spanish Mountain gold project (the "Project") refers to the mineral resource that the Company has defined in an area within the property. The Company's immediate focus is to advance the development of the Main Zone Reserve, which is comprised of the higher grade/ near-surface portion of the Mineral Resource. The Company also expects to conduct strategic resource drilling in order to further expand its multi-million ounce Mineral Resource.

The Company completed the Project's Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) along with a Mineral Reserve estimate and an updated Mineral Resource estimate in May 2021. The PFS is based on a 20,000 tonnes per day (tpd) milling rate to process the delineated Proven & Probable Reserves as a standalone open pit operation for 14 years. Details of the PFS are presented in the sections below. The NI 43-101 Technical Report for the PFS was filed on SEDAR on September 3, 2021.

Having defined a project with a multi-million ounce Reserve and robust economics, the Company has made the strategic decision to proceed with the environmental assessment and permitting process in order to reach the construction decision within a compressed timeline. The Initial Project Description (IPD) and Early Engagement Plan for the Project were submitted in March 2022 to the BC Environmental Assessment Office (BCEAO) and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). Both the provincial and federal agencies accepted the documents within the same month without requesting amendments. With issuance of the Summary of Engagement by BCEAO and the Joint Summary of Issues and Engagement by IAAC on June 23, 2022, the early engagement period for the Project is now complete. Work is progressing on the Detailed Project Description and draft Application Information Requirements for submission in late 2022, which will commence the EA Readiness Decision phase.

The Company believes that active engagement with First Nations and other communities is critical for the success of the EA process and is pleased to support the full involvement of the First Nations. Prior to the submission of the IPD, management conducted pre-submission review with all three First Nations whose traditional territories

