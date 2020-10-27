Spanish Mountain Commences Preliminary Feasibility Study

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) ("Spanish Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has authorized management to proceed with a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the proposed Phase 1 operation of its Spanish Mountain gold project (the "Project") in British Columbia, Canada. As indicated below, the PFS will be based on various enhanced parameters in order to evaluate further improvements on multiple project metrics over the results reported in the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment. The PFS will also maintain the current strategy of fast-tracking the development scenario for Phase I, which focuses on mining exclusively the near-surface/ higher-grade portion of its multimillion ounce gold resource as a standalone operation.

The PFS will build on extensive data collected and various scoping studies previously completed for the Project. The Company's experienced technical team has determined that a mill throughput of 20,000 tonnes per day can be expected to deliver the optimal combination of capital expenditure, operational efficiency, economic metrics, mine life and production profile. The PFS will also delineate a Mineral Reserve for Phase 1 of the Project.

The Company expects to deliver on its stated objective of completing the PFS during the first quarter of 2021.

Larry Yau, CEO commented: "This is truly an exciting moment for our shareholders. As we proceed with a PFS for our Project, our technical team is encouraged by the facts that our extensive work to date and our sizable resource allow for great development flexibility and the delivery of project metrics that are highly desirable in a rising gold price environment. At the same time, our Project's favourable cost structure offers excellent value protection during periods of subdued gold price."

Team of Independent Consultants

The PFS will be conducted in accordance with standards mandated by National Instrument 43-101. Many members of the PFS team have been involved in the Project's previous studies and are familiar with its technical attributes. They will contribute in their respective areas of expertise as follows:

Moose Mountain Technical Services - Study Lead, and Mine Plan

- Study Lead, and Mine Plan Knight Piesold - Tailings, Water Management and Environmental/Permitting

- Tailings, Water Management and Environmental/Permitting BGC Engineering - Geotechnical and pit water

- Geotechnical and pit water Ausenco - Process and Site Infrastructure

- Process and Site Infrastructure pHase Geochemistry - Waste Characterization

- Waste Characterization MCA Engineering - Power Supply

- Power Supply Discovery Consultants - Geology and Drilling

- Geology and Drilling Ginto Consulting Inc - Mineral Resource Estimate

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its multi-million ounce Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Project is well funded to pursue the dual objectives of fast tracking Phase 1 of the Project to be "shovel ready" and actively expanding the mineral resource. The Company has commenced a Preliminary Feasibility Study for Phase 1 with the target of completion during the second quarter of 2021. Phase I focuses on the pit-delineated high-grade core of the deposit that is potentially expected to sustain a stand-alone operation for more than a decade. The potential viability of Phase 1 has been demonstrated in a 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment, which profiles an operation with low operating cost and modest capital expenditures. Additional information on the PEA and about the Company is available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com

