Spanish Mountain Gold : Dec 3, 2021 Corporate Presentation View

A Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, are recognized standards for financial reporting in Canada and most jurisdictions. The Company provided certain non-IFRS performance figures for the Project based on guidance issued by the World Gold Council. These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information to evaluate the underlying performance of the Project and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with other issuers.

The Company's measured and indicated resources estimates were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Marc Jutras, P. Eng.; MA Sc. with an effective date of February 3, 2021. Mr. Jutras is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101and is a consultant who is independent of the Company.

Judy Stoeterau, P.Geo., an Officer and Vice-President of Geology of the Company, is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Stoeterau has reviewed and approved the project's written technical information presented herein.