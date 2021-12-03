Log in
    SPA   CA8464811097

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD.

(SPA)
News 
Summary

Spanish Mountain Gold : Dec 3, 2021 Corporate Presentation View

12/03/2021 | 03:42pm EST
TSX-V :SPA | OTC : SPAZF

Certain of the statements and information on this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward- looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to results from infill and exploration drilling, geotechnical studies, metallurgical studies, planning of tailings facilities, access to power supply, fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or certain other commodities, timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals, the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery processes, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company, operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining activities. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Readers should carefully review the Risk Factors section of the continuous disclosure documents of the Company and the Company's technical reports available under its profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.comfor more information on such risks.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of posting on the presentation, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward- looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

A Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, are recognized standards for financial reporting in Canada and most jurisdictions. The Company provided certain non-IFRS performance figures for the Project based on guidance issued by the World Gold Council. These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information to evaluate the underlying performance of the Project and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with other issuers.

The Company's measured and indicated resources estimates were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Marc Jutras, P. Eng.; MA Sc. with an effective date of February 3, 2021. Mr. Jutras is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101and is a consultant who is independent of the Company.

Judy Stoeterau, P.Geo., an Officer and Vice-President of Geology of the Company, is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Stoeterau has reviewed and approved the project's written technical information presented herein.

TSX-V:SPA | OTC : SPAZF

2

Excellent access & infrastructure in a top-tier mining jurisdiction (British

Columbia, Canada)

Modest initial capital cost & low operating cost

Advancing multi-millionoz. gold Reservethrough critical milestones towards

Project

production

Main Zone Mineral Reserve : higher-grade/near-surface portion of Mineral Resource

Underway: project optimization and environmental assessment

Robust economics shown in Pre-Feasibility Study (2021)

Advanced stage project

>$85m expenditures & >900 drill holes over 180,000 metres

Large & growingresource with ongoing drilling campaign

Reserve/ Resource

2.3 Moz Mineral Reserve within 4.7 Moz in M&I Mineral Resource

Allows development flexibility & expansion potential

TSX-V:SPA | OTC : SPAZF

3

Project

Attributes

Renewable Power

Efficiency

Connectivity to

hydroelectric power

Low power

means significantly

requirements for

lowered greenhouse gas

energy efficient

emissions

milling process

Communities Empowerment

  • Long-termthinking and commitments on ESG issues commensurate with a long mine life
  • Abundance of local labor and suppliers / enhanced local socioeconomic development

Management

Approach

TSX-V:SPA | OTC : SPAZF

Employment

Practice

  • Decades-longpractice of hiring employees from
    Indigenous Nations and local communities

Indigenous Nations &

Communities

  • Cooperation agreements signed a decade ago with all three Nations whose traditional territories include the project area
  • Community open houses commenced a decade ago

4

Prioritize ESG

  • Direct and hands-on involvement of senior management in social engagement including Indigenous Nations & community consultations
  • Appointment of a senior executive to exclusively focus on sustainability and indigenous affairs
  1. Fast-trackMain Zone Reserve
  2. Aggressively Expand Resource
  • Deliver project milestoneswithin compressed timeline
    • Completed Pre-Feasibility Study in Q2 2021
    • Resumed Environmental Assessment activities in Q1 2021
    • Deliverables: project optimization, feasibility study, EA & permitting
  • Target significant resource expansion
    • Resumed resource drilling campaign in Q4 2020
    • Deliverables: additional drilling programs, resource estimate update

TSX-V:SPA | OTC : SPAZF

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 20:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,75 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net cash 2020 11,4 M 8,86 M 8,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 -140x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73,5 M 57,4 M 57,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry Yau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Ng Chief Financial Officer
W. Terry MacLean Chairman
Christopher R. Lattanzi Independent Director
Francis Dale Corman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD.-42.11%57
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.05%42 564
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.69%32 323
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.60%25 244
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.40%18 062
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.68%13 337