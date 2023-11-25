Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.52629 million compared to CAD 0.148715 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 1.21 million compared to CAD 0.642838 million a year ago.
November 24, 2023 at 06:13 pm EST
