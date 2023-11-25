Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is a Canada-based exploration-stage resource company. The Company is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project in southern central British Columbia. The Spanish Mountain gold project is located about six kilometers from the village of Likely, in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, approximately 70 kilometers north-east of the city of Williams Lake. The Company does not generate any revenue. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Wildrose Resources Ltd. (Wildrose).

Sector Gold