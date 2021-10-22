Spanish Mountain Gold : Notice-and-Access Notification

This communication presents only an overview of the more complete Meeting Materials that are available to you on the Internet.

SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO CONSIDER AND VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING MATTERS AT THE MEETING:

Under Notice-and-Access, instead of receiving paper copies of the Company's notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Information Circular"), and financial statements request form (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"), shareholders of record on October 8, 2021, are receiving this notification containing information on how to access the Meeting Materials electronically. The Company considers this delivery method more environmentally responsible as it reduces paper use as well as printing and mailing costs.

You are receiving this notification because Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the "Company") is utilizing the notice-and-access model ("Notice-and-Access") to deliver Meeting Materials (as defined hereunder) to its shareholders in respect of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on December 2, 2021 (the "Meeting").

ACCESSING MEETING MATERIALS ONLINE

Shareholders can view the Meeting Materials on the Company's website or under its profile on SEDAR as follows:

www.spanishmountaingold.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/

OR

www.sedar.com

REQUESTING PAPER COPIES OF THE MEETING MATERIALS

If you would like to receive a paper copy of any or all of the Meeting Materials by mail, you must request such documents. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. To ensure you receive the requested documents in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests must be received no later than November 22, 2021. If you request Meeting Materials, please note that another proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, will notbe sent to you. Please retain your current form for voting purposes.

To request Meeting Materials or if you have questions about Notice-and-Access, or to make any other inquiry, please contact the Company as follows:

Email: info@spanishmountaingold.com Within North America: 1-855-772-6397 (toll free) Outside North America: +1-604-601-3651 VOTING PROCESS

The record date for the Meeting is October 8, 2021. The record date is used to determine the registered shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

You cannot vote by returning this notice. To vote your securities you must vote using the methods indicated on your enclosed proxy or voting instruction form.

The deadline for receiving duly completed and executed forms of proxy or submitting your proxy by telephone or over the internet is 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time, on November 30, 2021, or no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of any adjourned or postponed Meeting. The time limit for deposit of proxies may be waived or extended by the Chair of the Meeting at his discretion, without notice.

Beneficial (Non-Registered) Shareholders may vote or appoint a proxy using their voting instruction form. You should carefully follow the instructions of your intermediary, including those regarding when and where the completed proxy or voting instruction form is to be delivered.