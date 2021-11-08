1120-1095 West Pender Street

November 8, 2021

Spanish Mountain Gold Presents Project Update to the Chief and Council of

Xatśūll First Nation and Signs Engagement Protocol Agreement

Vancouver, BC - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX-V:SPA) wishes to thank the Chief and Council as well as other members of Xatśūll First Nation ("XFN") for meeting with management of the Company to learn about the Spanish Mountain Gold Project (the "Project") located near Likely, BC.

During the meeting on October 14, 2021, management presented the Company's plans for the proposed development of the Project's resource and the comprehensive strategy to manage and mitigate the potential environmental impacts. Management also addressed various concerns raised by the leadership team of XFN regarding the proposed construction, operations and closure of a gold mine in their traditional territory. The meeting was immediately followed by the execution of the Agreement for Engagement Protocol (the "Agreement") with Xatśūll First Nation.

Engagement Protocol Agreement

The Agreement acknowledges that Xatśūll First Nation has existing rights protected under s.35(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982 and interests within its Traditional Territory, which includes the area occupied by the Project. The Company and XFN will work together in a spirit of cooperation, mutually respect each other's values to establish a long term, mutually beneficial relationship based on honesty, trust, respect and understanding. General procedures will be established to guide the relationship whereby information regarding the project activities may be exchanged, and issues of concern can be raised and addressed.

The signing of the Agreement by XFN and the Company marks the completion of the first phase of a two- phase process to negotiate a comprehensive Relationship Agreement between the parties. The second phase negotiations will proceed immediately and are set to be completed within 90 days based on the timeline established by the Agreement.

Relationship Agreement

Once completed, the comprehensive Relationship Agreement will guide the relationship between XFN and the Company and the participation of XFN in the Project as the Company advances the Project through the environmental assessment/ permitting process and later through the construction, operation, and closure of the mining project.

Under the Relationship Agreement, XFN and the Company will form a joint advisory committee to facilitate ongoing engagement in respect of a wide range of project activities.

Larry Yau, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to thank the leadership team of Xatśūll First Nation for their diligence and professionalism, which allows us to expeditiously formalize the engagement protocol for cooperation going forward. We will now work diligently to complete the