  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SPAR Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRP   US7849331035

SPAR GROUP, INC.

(SGRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPAR Group Announces the Addition of Sonja-Rose Cowen and Jason O'Leary to Leadership Team

12/16/2021 | 08:08am EST
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR Group") is adding two proven industry executives to develop new business, expand client relationships and a focus on analytics and technology.  

Mrs. Sonja-Rose Cowen has been appointed Vice President of Sales, Insights and Analytics. In addition to a long track record of excellent client relationships and industry expertise, Ms. Cowen’s experience leveraging insights and data to enable transformation for businesses will provide another opportunity for SPAR clients to grow and prosper.

Mr. Jason O’Leary has been appointed Vice President of National Accounts. With a background in providing counsel and innovative approaches to clients, in this role, Mr. O’Leary will expand SPAR’s business and build deeper relationships with some of the world’s leading companies.

Mr. Ron Lutz, SPAR, Inc’s. Chief Global Commercial Officer said, “The iconic brands we serve are constantly adapting to remain relevant and the first choice for their customers.  As their retail services partner, we at SPAR continue to reinvest in our clients, as they deserve to have the best possible industry talent working alongside them as trusted advisors. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Sonja-Rose and Jason join our team.  Their successes in previous roles perfectly position them to support our strategy of keeping our clients as a driving focus.”

Previously Mrs. Cowen was Vice President of U.S. Sales and Business Operations at Grenade USA, LLC, a global health and wellness brand where she developed the U.S. business and oversaw sales, marketing and business operations. Prior to her time at Grenade USA, LLC, she was the Vice President of Partner Strategy and Development at BodyBuilding.com, a leader in e-commerce.

Before joining SPAR, Mr. O’Leary helped manage one of the largest National Account portfolios for Lowe’s Pro Supply (one of the largest MRO suppliers to the multi-family and hospitality industry) a division of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Prior to his tenure with Lowe’s, Mr. O’Leary held various sales and leadership roles in the Consumer - Packaged Goods Industry.

SPAR Group’s recent leadership appointments further demonstrates a commitment to clients, their success and the consumers they serve.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and    distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Contact:
Dave Mossberg
(817) 310-0051


