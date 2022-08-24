Log in
    SGRP   US7849331035

SPAR GROUP, INC.

(SGRP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:49 2022-08-24 pm EDT
1.340 USD   +3.08%
SPAR : Investor Presentation ** REPLACE HERE** >> Displays on Events & Presentation Page
PU
08/23SPAR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17SPAR Group, Inc. to Present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th & 25th in Chicago, IL
PR
SPAR : Investor Presentation ** REPLACE HERE** >> Displays on Events & Presentation Page

08/24/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
UNLOCKING

Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

OUR POTENTIAL

August 2022

Mike Matacunas

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, made by, or respecting, SPAR Group, Inc.., and its subsidiaries (the "Company"). "Forward-looking statements" are defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and other applicable federal and state securities laws, rules and regulations, as amended (together with the Securities Act and Exchange Act, the "Securities Laws").

All statements (other than those that are purely historical) are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "project," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made by the Company in this Presentation may include (without limitation) statements regarding: risks, uncertainties, cautions, circumstances and other factors ("Risks"); and plans, intentions, expectations, guidance, including, in particular, the company's priorities and goals, or other information respecting the potential negative effects of the Coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic on Company's business, cash flow or financial condition. The Company's forward-looking statements also include (without limitation) those made in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2022, and the First Amendment to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on May 2, 2022, in "Business", "Risk Factors", "Legal Proceedings", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", "Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance", "Executive Compensation", "Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters", and "Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence". The Company's forward-looking statements also may include (without limitation) updates and other disclosures made in the Company's Quarterly Reports (including those filed with the SEC on May 16 and August 15, 2022), Current Reports and other SEC filings since that Annual Report was filed.

You should carefully review and consider the Company's forward-looking statements (including all risk factors and other cautions and uncertainties) and other information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into this Presentation, but you should not place undue reliance on any of them, including, in particular, the company's priorities and goals. The results, actions, levels of activity, performance, achievements or condition of the Company (including its affiliates, assets, business, clients, capital, cash flow, credit, expenses, financial condition, income, liabilities, liquidity, locations, marketing, operations, performance, prospects, sales, strategies, taxation or other achievement, results, risks, trends or condition) and other events and circumstances planned, intended, anticipated, estimated or otherwise expected by the Company (collectively, "Expectations"), and our forward-looking statements (including all Risks) and other information reflect the Company's current views about future events and circumstances. Although the Company believes those Expectations and views are reasonable, the results, actions, levels of activity, performance, achievements or condition of the Company or other events and circumstances may differ materially from our Expectations and views, and they cannot be assured or guaranteed by the Company, since they are subject to Risks and other assumptions, changes in circumstances and unpredictable events (many of which are beyond the Company's control). In addition, new Risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these matters or how they may arise or affect the Company. Accordingly, the Company cannot assure you that its Expectations will be achieved in whole or in part, that it has identified all potential Risks, or that it can successfully avoid or mitigate such Risks in whole or in part, any of which could be significant and materially adverse to the Company, the

Company's ability to achieve its Priorities and Goals (including those listed on page 11 hereof), and the value of your investment in the Company's Common Stock.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's Expectations, views, Risks and assumptions only as of the date of this Presentation, and the Company does not intend, assume any obligation, or promise to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements (including any Risks or Expectations) or other information (in whole or in part), whether as a result of new information, new or worsening Risks or uncertainties, changed circumstances, future events, recognition, or otherwise. 2

Mike

Matacunas

President & CEO

Joined February 22, 2021

  • Fortune 150 c-suite executive with 30+ years in retail, consumer goods, technology and services
  • Proven, successful track record turning around companies, growing businesses and driving shareholder value
  • Developed new, global vision to differentiate SPAR to capture share and improve profitability
  • Seized the opportunity to take an undervalued business with incredible clients and turn it into a driver of retail transformation
  • Delivered $255M of TTM revenue in first 12 months - highest in company's history
  • Reported Q2 net income increase of 123% and gross margin expansion of 120 basis points; both over prior year quarters

3

Investment Thesis

1

2

3

4

5

Demonstrated significant growth opportunities in clients, within geographies and across countries

Deeply integrated resources and technology in more than 300 clients; a "blue chip" client base with long-term relationships

Changing instore experiences, expanding into micro-fulfillment services and building upon 25,000+ associates to capture greater share of a $40b+ addressable market.

Strong financial profile, recurring revenue and profits, global reach

A proven executive leadership team with a history of growth and shareholder value creation

SPAR is at the center of the transformation occurring in the retail and

consumer goods industries

UNLOCKING OUR POTENTIAL

44

Our Business is Global, Diversified and Growing

F21 Net Revenues $255.7m

Where We Sell

EMEA

Americas

15%

APAC

70%

15%

Resources

Number of Associates

Offices Around the World

Clients

25,000+

28

300+

UNLOCKING OUR POTENTIAL

NASDAQ: SGRP

FY21 Net Revenues

$255.7m

Cash

$13.5m

Accounts Receivable

$54.2m

Debt - short & long term $11.7m

As of December 31, 2021

Balance Sheet is Consolidated

Founded: 1967

Publicly traded company: 1999

Headquarters: Michigan, US

Operating in 9 countries:

United States

- Mexico

Canada

- China

Japan

- India

Brazil

- Australia

  • South Africa

Mix of wholly owned and JV businesses

5 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SPAR Group Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 16:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
