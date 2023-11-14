|Company announcement no. 68
Spar Nord Bank expects to announce the financial statements on the following dates:
Date Event
07th February 2024 Annual Report 2023
19th March 2024 Annual General Meeting
02nd May 2024 Quarterly Report – Q1
15th August 2024 Semi-Annual Report
31st October 2024 Quarterly Report – Q3
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation
