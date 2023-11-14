Spar Nord Bank A/S is a Denmark-based bank focused on household customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. It operates within two business segments. The Spar Nord's Local Banks segment serves retail and business customers, as well as large corporate and high-net-worth individuals through 90 local banks. It offers loans and credits, credit and debit cards, saving products, non-life and life insurance and pension funds, among others. The Trading, Financial Markets & the International segment includes divisions such as Markets, Shares, Asset Management and Bonds, Interest & Forex, and the International. The activities are focused on forex and securities, including hedging and transaction management, as well as export and import. The Company has five direct subsidiaries. In June 2014, it completed the transaction to acquire a customer portfolio from FIH Erhvervsbank A/S.

Sector Banks