Company announcement no. 68
 

Spar Nord Bank expects to announce the financial statements on the following dates:

Date                                                                          Event

07th February 2024                                                  Annual Report 2023

19th March 2024                                                       Annual General Meeting

02nd May 2024                                                         Quarterly Report – Q1

15th August 2024                                                      Semi-Annual Report

31st October 2024                                                    Quarterly Report – Q3


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


