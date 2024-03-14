        

Company announcement no. 20        
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Managers transactions

Spar Nord Bank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Spar Nord Bank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification.

Attachment

  • No. 20 - Managers' transactions