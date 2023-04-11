Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 14

Company announcement no. 22

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 14, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 598.000 69.163.990 03 April 2023 23.000 108,60 2.497.800 04 April 2023 23.000 108,98 2.506.540 05 April 2023 23.000 107,58 2.474.340 06 April 2023 07 April 2023 Total week 14 69.000 7.478.680 Total accumulated 667.000 76.642.670

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.287.328 treasury shares, equal to 2,67 % of the Bank’s share capital,





