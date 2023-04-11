Advanced search
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
03:46:24 2023-04-11 am EDT
109.00 DKK   +1.11%
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 14

04/11/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Company announcement no. 22

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 14, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		598.000                 69.163.990                 
03  April 2023 23.000 108,60 2.497.800
04  April 2023 23.000 108,98 2.506.540
05  April 2023 23.000 107,58 2.474.340
06  April 2023   
07  April 2023   
Total week 14 69.000   7.478.680
Total accumulated 667.000    76.642.670 

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.287.328 treasury shares, equal to 2,67 % of the Bank’s share capital,


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


