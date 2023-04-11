Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 14
04/11/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Company announcement no. 22
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 14, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from from last announcement
598.000
69.163.990
03 April 2023
23.000
108,60
2.497.800
04 April 2023
23.000
108,98
2.506.540
05 April 2023
23.000
107,58
2.474.340
06 April 2023
07 April 2023
Total week 14
69.000
7.478.680
Total accumulated
667.000
76.642.670
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.287.328 treasury shares, equal to 2,67 % of the Bank’s share capital,
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.