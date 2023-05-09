Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 18

Company announcement no. 30

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 18, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 861,000 98,546,530 01. May 2023 10,000 112.87 1,128,700 02. May 2023 20,000 109.56 2,191,200 03. May 2023 23,000 103.09 2,371,070 04. May 2023 23,000 102.33 2,353,590 05. May 2023 - - Total week 18 76,000 8,044,560 Total accumulated 937,000 106,591,090

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,024,132 treasury shares, equal to 0.85 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



