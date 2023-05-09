Advanced search
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
2023-05-08
104.00 DKK   +2.56%
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 18
GL
05/04Managers' transactions
GL
05/03Financial results for Q1 2023
GL
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 18

05/09/2023
Company announcement no. 30
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 18, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		861,000                              98,546,530                          
01. May 202310,000112.871,128,700
02. May 202320,000109.562,191,200
03. May 202323,000103.092,371,070
04. May 202323,000102.332,353,590
05. May 2023- -
Total week 18 76,000   8,044,560
Total accumulated 937,000   106,591,090

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,024,132 treasury shares, equal to 0.85 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


