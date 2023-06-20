Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 24

Company announcement no. 40

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 24, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,284,000 142.336.820 12. June 2023 14,000 105.72 1,480,080 13. June 2023 14,000 106.01 1,484,140 14. June 2023 13,000 106.93 1,390,090 15. June 2023 12,000 106.83 1,281,960 16. June 2023 12,000 107.85 1,294,200 Total week 24 65,000 6,930,470 Total accumulated 1,349,000 149,267,290

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,371,744 treasury shares, equal to 1.14 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

Appendix – transaction data







