    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25:52 2023-06-20 am EDT
111.00 DKK   +3.74%
02:49aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 24
GL
02:08aSpar Nord upgrades its financial guidance
GL
06/15Managers transactions
GL
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 24

06/20/2023 | 02:49am EDT
Company announcement no. 40
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 24, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		1,284,000 142.336.820
12. June 202314,000105.721,480,080
13. June 202314,000106.011,484,140
14. June 202313,000106.931,390,090
15. June 202312,000106.831,281,960
16. June 202312,000107.851,294,200
Total week 24 65,000   6,930,470
Total accumulated 1,349,000   149,267,290

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,371,744 treasury shares, equal to 1.14 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Appendix – transaction data



Attachment


