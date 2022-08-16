Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 32

Company announcement no. 22

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 32, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 801,000 62,369,492 08 August 2022 17,000 86.63 1,472,710 09 August 2022 17,000 86.37 1,468,290 10 August 2022 17,000 87.40 1,485,800 11 August 2022 17,000 87.28 1,483,760 12 August 2022 14,000 88.13 1,233,820 Total week 32 85,000 7,168,390 Total accumulated 883,000 69,513,872

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 991.000 treasury shares, equal to 0.81 % of the Bank’s share capital.

