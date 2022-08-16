Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Spar Nord Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-15 am EDT
87.90 DKK   +0.11%
02:14aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 32
GL
08/09Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31
GL
08/02Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 32

08/16/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement no. 22

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 32, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement801,000 62,369,492
08 August 2022 17,000 86.63 1,472,710
09 August 2022 17,000 86.37 1,468,290
10 August 2022 17,000 87.40 1,485,800
11 August 2022 17,000 87.28 1,483,760
12 August 2022 14,000 88.13 1,233,820
Total week 32 85,000  7,168,390
Total accumulated883,000 69,513,872

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 991.000  treasury shares, equal to 0.81 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


All news about SPAR NORD BANK A/S
02:14aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 32
GL
08/09Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31
GL
08/02Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30
GL
07/26Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 29
GL
07/19Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 28
GL
07/12Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 27
GL
07/05Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 26
GL
07/05Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 26
GL
06/30Spar Nord issues Tier 2 capital
GL
06/30Spar Nord issues Tier 2 capital
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 762 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2022 1 176 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 6,06%
Capitalization 10 734 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 622
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Spar Nord Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 87,90 DKK
Average target price 102,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Nyby Member-Executive Board
Thorkild Høllsberg Mathiasen Chief Financial Officer
Kjeld Johannesen Chairman
Camilla Kolling Christensen Compliance Officer
Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPAR NORD BANK A/S5.14%1 471
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.67%358 155
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%291 679
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.36%219 955
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%174 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 288