  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Spar Nord Bank A/S
  News
  Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:07 2022-10-04 am EDT
85.10 DKK   +1.67%
02:43aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39
GL
02:42aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39
AQ
09/27Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 38
GL
Summary 
Summary

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39

10/04/2022 | 02:43am EDT
Company announcement no. 34

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 39, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement    1,423,000 116,543,362
26 September 2022 20,000  85.92  1,718,400
27 September 2022 20,000  86.62  1,732,400
28 September 2022 21,000  84.97  1,784,370
29 September 2022 22,000  83.76  1,842,720
30 September 2022 21,000  84.40  1,772,400
Total week 39 142,000   12,252,810
Total accumulated1,527,000 125,393,652

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.616.600 treasury shares, equal to 1,31 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 780 M 500 M 500 M
Net income 2022 1 197 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 10 170 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 627
Free-Float 65,3%
Duration : Period :
Spar Nord Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 83,70 DKK
Average target price 100,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Nyby Member-Executive Board
Thorkild Høllsberg Mathiasen Chief Financial Officer
Kjeld Johannesen Chairman
Camilla Kolling Christensen Compliance Officer
Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPAR NORD BANK A/S1.44%1 345
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%307 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%242 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%205 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.34%152 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.93%146 489