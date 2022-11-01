Advanced search
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 43

11/01/2022
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 43, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

  Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement  1,765,000   145,945,132
24 October 2022  10,000  94.23  942,300
25 October 2022  10,000  94.80  948,000
26 October 2022  10,000  94.68  946,800
27 October 2022  10,000  92.40  924,000
28 October 2022  10,000  91.02  910,200
Total week 43  50,000   4,671,300   
Total accumulated 1.815.000   150.616.432

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.956.781  treasury shares, equal to 1.59 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


