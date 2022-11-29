Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Spar Nord Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:15 2022-11-29 am EST
101.50 DKK   -0.49%
02:40aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47
GL
02:40aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47
GL
11/23Changes to Spar Nord's Executive Board
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47

11/29/2022 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement no. 47


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 47, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,971,500   165,599,512
21 Novemberr 2022 11,000 97.98 1,077,780
22 November 2022 10,500 99.47 1,044,435
23 November 2022 10,500 100.83 1,058,715
24 November 2022 10,000 100.78 1,007,800
25 November 2022 10,000 101.89 1,018,900
Total week 47 52,000  5,207,630
Total accumulated2,023,500 170,807,142

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,206,806 treasury shares, equal to 1.79 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


All news about SPAR NORD BANK A/S
02:40aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47
GL
02:40aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47
GL
11/23Changes to Spar Nord's Executive Board
GL
11/23Changes to Spar Nord's Executive Board
GL
11/23Spar Nord Announces Management Change
CI
11/22Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46
GL
11/22Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46
AQ
11/16Spar Nord repays Senior Non-Preferred bonds with ISIN DK0030454046
GL
11/16Spar Nord Repays Senior Non-Preferred Bonds
CI
11/15Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 45
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 016 M 561 M 561 M
Net income 2022 1 296 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 12 330 M 1 722 M 1 722 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Spar Nord Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 102,00 DKK
Average target price 112,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Nyby Member-Executive Board
Thorkild Høllsberg Mathiasen Chief Financial Officer
Kjeld Johannesen Chairman
Camilla Kolling Christensen Compliance Officer
Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPAR NORD BANK A/S22.01%1 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%394 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%295 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%200 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.08%179 017
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 450