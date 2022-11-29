Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47

Company announcement no. 47





In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 47, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,971,500 165,599,512 21 Novemberr 2022 11,000 97.98 1,077,780 22 November 2022 10,500 99.47 1,044,435 23 November 2022 10,500 100.83 1,058,715 24 November 2022 10,000 100.78 1,007,800 25 November 2022 10,000 101.89 1,018,900 Total week 47 52,000 5,207,630 Total accumulated 2,023,500 170,807,142

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,206,806 treasury shares, equal to 1.79 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





