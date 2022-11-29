Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47
11/29/2022 | 02:40am EST
Company announcement no. 47
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 47, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,971,500
165,599,512
21 Novemberr 2022
11,000
97.98
1,077,780
22 November 2022
10,500
99.47
1,044,435
23 November 2022
10,500
100.83
1,058,715
24 November 2022
10,000
100.78
1,007,800
25 November 2022
10,000
101.89
1,018,900
Total week 47
52,000
5,207,630
Total accumulated
2,023,500
170,807,142
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,206,806 treasury shares, equal to 1.79 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.