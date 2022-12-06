Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 48
12/06/2022 | 02:42am EST
Company announcement no. 48
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 48, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2,023,500
170,807,142
28 Novemberr 2022
10,000
101.67
1,016,700
29 November 2022
10,000
103.30
1,033,000
30 November 2022
9,000
104.15
937,350
01 December 2022
8,000
105.21
841,680
02 December 2022
9,000
103.43
930,870
Total week 48
46,000
4,759,600
Total accumulated
2,069,500
175,566,742
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,256,050 treasury shares, equal to 1,83 % of the Bank’s share capital.
