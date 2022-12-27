Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Spar Nord Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:35 2022-12-27 am EST
106.80 DKK   -0.19%
03:18aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 51
GL
12/20Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 50
GL
12/20Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 50
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 51

12/27/2022 | 03:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement no. 53

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 51, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2.168.500   185.522.282
19 December 2022 11.000 101.04 1.111.440
20 December 2022 12.000 102.28 1.227.360
21 December 2022 11.000 105.03 1.155.330
22 December 2022 10.000 107.17 1.071.700
23 December 2022 10.000 107.02 1.070.200
Total week 51 54.000  5.636.030
Total accumulated2.222.500 191.158.312

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.265.567 treasury shares, equal to 1.83 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


All news about SPAR NORD BANK A/S
03:18aShare buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 51
GL
12/20Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 50
GL
12/20Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 50
GL
12/15Spar Nord Bank A/s : Nordea - Virtual Bank Trip 2022
PU
12/14Managers' transactions
GL
12/13Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance
GL
12/13Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance
AQ
12/13Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 49
GL
12/13Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 49
GL
12/06Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 48
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 016 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2022 1 296 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 12 925 M 1 848 M 1 848 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Spar Nord Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 107,00 DKK
Average target price 112,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Nyby Member-Executive Board
Thorkild Høllsberg Mathiasen Chief Financial Officer
Kjeld Johannesen Chairman
Camilla Kolling Christensen Compliance Officer
Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPAR NORD BANK A/S27.99%1 848
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 071
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.02%260 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%207 773
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 397