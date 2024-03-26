In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 541,000 65,588,760 18 March 2024 23,000 121.94 2,804,620 19 March 2024 10,000 124.28 1,242,800 20 March 2024 30,000 113.93 3,417,900 21 March 2024 30,000 112.55 3,376,500 22 March 2024 33,000 114.56 3,780,480 Total week 12 126,000 14,622,300 Total accumulated 667,000 80,211,060

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,491,763 treasury shares. equal to 2.90 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

