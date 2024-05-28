Company announcement no. 36
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,234,000 148,786,200
20 May 2024---
21 May 202414,000124.121,737,680
22 May 202414,000124.121,737,680
23 May 202413,000125.141,626,820
24 May 202415,000124.701,870,500
Total week 2156,000 6,972,680
Total accumulated 1,290,000   155,758,880

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,459,283 treasury shares. equal to 1.24 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment

  • No. 36 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 21 - UK