  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Spar Nord Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:34:14 2023-05-12 am EDT
100.60 DKK   +0.60%
08:17aSpar Nord Bank A/s : SEB - Danish Bank Seminar
PU
07:40aSpar Nord repays Tier 2 capital with ISIN DK0030422357
GL
05/11Managers' transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Spar Nord Bank A/S : SEB - Danish Bank Seminar

05/12/2023 | 08:17am EDT
Spar Nord update

SEB - Danish Bank Seminar

Rune Brandt Børglum, IR 11 May 2023

Q1 was a great start of 2023 for Spar Nord

Profitability at very satisfactory level

SPAR NORD BANK

Realized

Realized

Realized

Realized

DKKm

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Index

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Net profit at DKK 557 million

Net interest income

770

436

177

770

627

Net fees, charges and commissions

397

438

91

397

410

19.5 % ROE after tax

Market-v alue adjustments and div idends

157

7

-

157

265

Other income

34

35

98

34

41

Core income

1,357

915

148

1,357

1,342

Strong core business growth

Staff costs

372

357

104

372

360

Lending growth of 13% (y/y)

Operating expenses

257

236

109

257

249

Costs and expenses

629

592

106

629

610

Deposit growth of 11% (y/y)

Core earnings before impairment

729

322

226

729

732

Impairments of loans and adv ances

1

-7

-

1

57

Profit before tax

727

329

221

727

675

ROE performance among the best in

Tax

170

53

320

170

127

Profit

557

276

202

557

548

Denmark

ROE after tax Q1 2023

22.1

ROE

(% after tax) Arbejdernes Landsbank Jyske Bank

Spar Nord Bank

Sydbank

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Sparekassen Danmark

Average (Peer group)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

4.0

8.0

4.4

14.4

6.7

7.5

7.1

4.4

8.8

10.0

10.8

11.7

7.4

12.9

12.5

10.0

7.4

6.7

11.3

14.5

11.2

13.2

11.7

14.6

16.6

9.7

13.0

7.7

11.2

7.3

8.9

10.1

7.1

12.2

11.3

Avg. ROE

(5 year)

7.5

12.7

13.2

7.6

11.1

10.0

13.5

9.8

9.9

19.519.6

Danske Bank

Jyske Bank

Spar Nord

Ringkjøbing

Sydbank

2

Landbobank

Strong trend in NII/NCI less costs

Net interest income

  • Positive deposit margin well-established for both private and corporate customers
    • Still relatively modest traffic from transactional account to saving accounts
  • Strong increase in lending rates - all interest rate hikes from Central Bank has been implemented
    • Interest margin of 4.82% in Q1 2023 (+120 bp. compared to Q1 2022)

Net fee income

  • Overall lower level of activity in areas such as house sales, loan remortgaging, securities trading and assets under management
  • Adjustment of fee structure in later years has made "unprofitable customers profitable"
  • Volume based fees account for approximately 2/3 of total net fee income, while activity-based fees account for 1/3

Costs

  • Staff costs increases 4% due to collective wage increase and higher number of employees
  • Operating expenses increases 9% primarily related to higher IT costs

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

DKKm

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

Net interest income

436

450

499

627

770

Net fees, charges and commissions

438

414

428

410

397

NII and NCI

873

864

927

1,036

1,166

Costs

592

584

552

610

629

NII and NCI less costs

281

280

375

427

538

DKKb

Pct.-point

3.62

3.58

3.66

4.30

4.82

5.17

63.2

68.7

70.7

72.2

56.1

70.3

4.49

51.8

52.9

55.3

3.09

3.04

3.29

0.34

49.7

0.19

-0.53

-0.53

-0.37

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

Deposits

Loans

Margin

Lending, banking and leasing activities

Deposits, banking activities

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

DKKm

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

Mortgage fee

137

140

138

133

122

Loan transaction fees

35

39

38

35

24

Securities and asset management

139

118

123

125

107

Other fees

127

117

129

118

144

Total net fees

438

414

428

410

397

3

Very modest impairment charges

- Unchanged strong credit quality among customers

  • Loan impairments amounted to DKK 1 million against DKK -7 million in Q1 2022
    • Macroeconomic variables and confidence indicators were relatively neutral compared with the end of 2022, which resulted in limited movements in model-calculated impairment charges and management estimates
    • Impact on profits breaks down into DKK 13 million attributable to corporate customers and DKK -12 million to private customers
  • At the end of Q1 2023, management estimates and model- calculated impairments totaled DKK 1.1 billion
    • Management estimate of DKK 588 million breaks down into DKK 313 million related to private customers and DKK 275 million related to corporate customers
    • Majority of management estimate related to high inflation, low growth and fall in housing prices

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

DKKm / pct.

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

- Impairments, private

10

-23

86

20

-12

- Impairments, corporate

-17

28

-63

37

13

Impairments of loans and advances

-7

5

22

57

1

Impairment ratio

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

Impairments by type

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

(DKKm)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

Management estimates

540

526

576

574

588

Model-calculated impairments

329

411

436

469

472

Estimates and model-calc. impairments

869

937

1,012

1,043

1,060

Individual impairments

740

662

614

623

608

Total impairments

1,609

1,598

1,626

1,666

1,667

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

DKKm

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

Inflation, low growth and

housing prices

243

279

317

434

448

COVID-19

150

85

84

0

0

Agriculture, land prices

101

98

86

41

38

Model uncertainty etc.

46

64

89

98

102

Total management estimates

540

526

576

574

588

4

Well diversified loan book

  • Loan book is generally very well diversified on industries
    • No abnormal exposure to any business sectors
    • Largest sector exposure is property which accounts for 12%
  • Exposure to private customers accounts for 43% of loans and guarantees - against a sector average of approx. 1/3

Loans and guarantees broken down by industry*

DKKm

Pct.

Industry

Q1 '23

2022

2021

Q1 '23

2022

2021

Public authorities

578

1,358

1,259

0.8

2.0

1.8

Agriculture

2,874

2,802

2,743

4.1

4.0

4.0

Fisheries

84

93

114

0.1

0.1

0.2

Industry

3,595

3,666

3,055

5.2

5.3

4.5

Utilities

2,183

2,159

1,842

3.1

3.1

2.7

Building and construction

3,254

3,106

2,993

4.7

4.5

4.4

Trade

4,953

4,977

4,191

7.1

7.2

6.1

Transport, Hotels and Restaurants

3,204

3,165

2,897

4.6

4.6

4.2

Information

325

330

389

0.5

0.5

0.6

Financing and insurance

4,473

4,469

4,139

6.5

6.4

6.1

Property

8,146

8,200

7,343

11.8

11.8

10.8

Other industries

5,969

5,580

5,008

8.6

8.1

7.3

Total Business customers

39,637

39,905

35,973

57.2

57.6

52.7

Private customers

29,686

29,385

32,260

42.8

42.4

47.3

Total

69,323

69,290

68,234

100

100

100

* Excl. rev erse repo transactions

5

Disclaimer

Spar Nord Bank A/S published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 382 M 789 M 789 M
Net income 2023 1 877 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,38x
Yield 2023 7,00%
Capitalization 11 950 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 648
Free-Float 66,0%
Managers and Directors
Lasse Nyby Member-Executive Board
Thorkild Høllsberg Mathiasen Chief Financial Officer
Kjeld Johannesen Chairman
Camilla Kolling Christensen Compliance Officer
Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman
