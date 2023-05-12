Spar Nord Bank A/S : SEB - Danish Bank Seminar

Positive deposit margin well-established for both private and corporate customers
Still relatively modest traffic from transactional account to saving accounts
Strong increase in lending rates - all interest rate hikes from Central Bank has been implemented
Interest margin of 4.82% in Q1 2023 (+120 bp. compared to Q1 2022)
Net fee income
Overall lower level of activity in areas such as house sales, loan remortgaging, securities trading and assets under management
Adjustment of fee structure in later years has made "unprofitable customers profitable"
Volume based fees account for approximately 2/3 of total net fee income, while activity-based fees account for 1/3
Costs
Staff costs increases 4% due to collective wage increase and higher number of employees
Operating expenses increases 9% primarily related to higher IT costs
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
DKKm
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
Net interest income
436
450
499
627
770
Net fees, charges and commissions
438
414
428
410
397
NII and NCI
873
864
927
1,036
1,166
Costs
592
584
552
610
629
NII and NCI less costs
281
280
375
427
538
DKKb
Pct.-point
3.62
3.58
3.66
4.30
4.82
5.17
63.2
68.7
70.7
72.2
56.1
70.3
4.49
51.8
52.9
55.3
3.09
3.04
3.29
0.34
49.7
0.19
-0.53
-0.53
-0.37
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
Deposits
Loans
Margin
Lending, banking and leasing activities
Deposits, banking activities
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
DKKm
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
Mortgage fee
137
140
138
133
122
Loan transaction fees
35
39
38
35
24
Securities and asset management
139
118
123
125
107
Other fees
127
117
129
118
144
Total net fees
438
414
428
410
397
3
Very modest impairment charges
- Unchanged strong credit quality among customers
Loan impairments amounted to DKK 1 million against DKK -7 million in Q1 2022
Macroeconomic variables and confidence indicators were relatively neutral compared with the end of 2022, which resulted in limited movements in model-calculated impairment charges and management estimates
Impact on profits breaks down into DKK 13 million attributable to corporate customers and DKK -12 million to private customers
At the end of Q1 2023, management estimates and model- calculated impairments totaled DKK 1.1 billion
Management estimate of DKK 588 million breaks down into DKK 313 million related to private customers and DKK 275 million related to corporate customers
Majority of management estimate related to high inflation, low growth and fall in housing prices
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
DKKm / pct.
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
- Impairments, private
10
-23
86
20
-12
- Impairments, corporate
-17
28
-63
37
13
Impairments of loans and advances
-7
5
22
57
1
Impairment ratio
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
Impairments by type
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
(DKKm)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
Management estimates
540
526
576
574
588
Model-calculated impairments
329
411
436
469
472
Estimates and model-calc. impairments
869
937
1,012
1,043
1,060
Individual impairments
740
662
614
623
608
Total impairments
1,609
1,598
1,626
1,666
1,667
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
DKKm
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
Inflation, low growth and
housing prices
243
279
317
434
448
COVID-19
150
85
84
0
0
Agriculture, land prices
101
98
86
41
38
Model uncertainty etc.
46
64
89
98
102
Total management estimates
540
526
576
574
588
4
Well diversified loan book
Loan book is generally very well diversified on industries
No abnormal exposure to any business sectors
Largest sector exposure is property which accounts for 12%
Exposure to private customers accounts for 43% of loans and guarantees - against a sector average of approx. 1/3