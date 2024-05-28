Danish English
Published: 2024-05-28 08:38:04 CEST
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Changes in company's own shares
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank - transactions in week 21
Company announcement no. 36

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation").

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 1,234,000 148,786,200
20 May 2024 - - -
21 May 2024 14,000 124.12 1,737,680
22 May 2024 14,000 124.12 1,737,680
23 May 2024 13,000 125.14 1,626,820
24 May 2024 15,000 124.70 1,870,500
Total week 21 56,000 6,972,680
Total accumulated 1,290,000 155,758,880

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,459,283 treasury shares. equal to 1.24 % of the Bank's share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

