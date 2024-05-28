Spar Nord Bank A/S : Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank - transactions in week 21
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Changes in company's own shares
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank - transactions in week 21
Company announcement no. 36
In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation").
In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,234,000
148,786,200
20 May 2024
-
-
-
21 May 2024
14,000
124.12
1,737,680
22 May 2024
14,000
124.12
1,737,680
23 May 2024
13,000
125.14
1,626,820
24 May 2024
15,000
124.70
1,870,500
Total week 21
56,000
6,972,680
Total accumulated
1,290,000
155,758,880
Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,459,283 treasury shares. equal to 1.24 % of the Bank's share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation
Spar Nord Bank A/S is a Denmark-based bank focused on household customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. It operates within two business segments. The Spar Nordâs Local Banks segment serves retail and business customers, as well as large corporate and high-net-worth individuals through 90 local banks. It offers loans and credits, credit and debit cards, saving products, non-life and life insurance and pension funds, among others. The Trading, Financial Markets & the International segment includes divisions such as Markets, Shares, Asset Management and Bonds, Interest & Forex, and the International. The activities are focused on forex and securities, including hedging and transaction management, as well as export and import. The Company has five direct subsidiaries. In June 2014, it completed the transaction to acquire a customer portfolio from FIH Erhvervsbank A/S.