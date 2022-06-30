Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Spar Nord Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:20 2022-06-30 am EDT
75.20 DKK   -1.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Spar Nord issues Tier 2 capital

06/30/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Company announcement no. 15


With reference to Company Announcement no. 13 of 27 June 2022, it is hereby announced that Spar Nord has entered into an agreement with a number of professional investors to issue Tier 2 capital for an amount of DKK 500 million with a maturity of 7 July 2032 and with the option for the Bank to prepay the loan no sooner than 7 July 2027 (subject to regulatory approval).

The Tier 2 capital (DK0030510219) will be issued with 7 July 2022 as the value date, and until 7 July 2027 they will bear interest at a rate of 5.131 % p.a. (fixed annual rate). The notes will be listed on Euronext in Dublin.

The issue was completed with Nykredit as arranger and Nykredit and Spar Nord Bank as Joint Bookrunners.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2022 3 807 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2022 1 214 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,74x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 9 379 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 622
Free-Float 65,3%
