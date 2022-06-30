Spar Nord issues Tier 2 capital

Company announcement no. 15





With reference to Company Announcement no. 13 of 27 June 2022, it is hereby announced that Spar Nord has entered into an agreement with a number of professional investors to issue Tier 2 capital for an amount of DKK 500 million with a maturity of 7 July 2032 and with the option for the Bank to prepay the loan no sooner than 7 July 2027 (subject to regulatory approval).

The Tier 2 capital (DK0030510219) will be issued with 7 July 2022 as the value date, and until 7 July 2027 they will bear interest at a rate of 5.131 % p.a. (fixed annual rate). The notes will be listed on Euronext in Dublin.

The issue was completed with Nykredit as arranger and Nykredit and Spar Nord Bank as Joint Bookrunners.





Rune Brandt Børglum



Head of Investor Relations

