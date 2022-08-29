Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Spar Nord Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:46 2022-08-29 am EDT
83.80 DKK   -2.33%
09:20aSpar Nord repays Tier 2 capital with ISIN NO0010808033
GL
09:20aSpar Nord repays Tier 2 capital with ISIN NO0010808033
GL
08/23Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 33
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spar Nord repays Tier 2 capital with ISIN NO0010808033

08/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Company announcement no. 25

It is hereby announced that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN NO0010808033) for SEK  600 million, currently classified as Tier 2 capital.

The repayment will take place on 18 October 2022.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



Financials
Sales 2022 3 779 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2022 1 196 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,73x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 10 458 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 627
Free-Float 65,3%
Spar Nord Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 85,80 DKK
Average target price 102,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Nyby Member-Executive Board
Thorkild Høllsberg Mathiasen Chief Financial Officer
Kjeld Johannesen Chairman
Camilla Kolling Christensen Compliance Officer
Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPAR NORD BANK A/S2.63%1 406
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.58%336 278
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.51%273 439
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 359
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.36%166 780
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 475