Spar Nord repays Tier 2 capital with ISIN NO0010808033

Company announcement no. 25

It is hereby announced that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN NO0010808033) for SEK 600 million, currently classified as Tier 2 capital.

The repayment will take place on 18 October 2022.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.





Rune Brandt Børglum



Head of Investor Relations



