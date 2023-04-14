Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Spar Nord Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNO   DK0060036564

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

(SPNO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:47 2023-04-13 am EDT
112.20 DKK   +0.45%
Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance
GL
02:05aSpar Nord upgrades its financial guidance
GL
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 14
GL
Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance

04/14/2023 | 02:05am EDT
Company announcement no. 23

Spar Nord upgrades its expectations for core earnings before impairment to DKK 2.5-2.9 billion and for profit after tax to DKK 1.8-2.1 billion.

In its 2022 Annual Report, Spar Nord guided for FY 2023 core earnings before impairment of DKK 2.3-2.7 billion and profit after tax in the DKK 1.5-1.8 billion range.

On the basis of higher net interest income from rising policy and market rates in Q1 2023 and expectations for the remainder of the year and in spite of a slightly lower level of activity than anticipated, Spar Nord is upgrading its full-year guidance for core earnings before impairment to DKK 2.5-2.9 billion.

At the same time, persistently strong credit quality for the bank’s retail and business customers has resulted in very few impairment charges in Q1 2023. Based on continuing uncertainty surrounding economic developments, impairment charges for the full year are still expected to be higher than in 2022, but lower than forecast at the beginning of the year.

On the basis of the upgraded core earnings combined with lower impairment expectations, the Bank is upgrading its guidance for profit after tax DKK to DKK 1.8-2.1 billion.

Spar Nord’s financial report for Q1 2023 will be released as scheduled on 3 May 2023.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, on tel. +45 9634 4011, or Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 078 M 753 M 753 M
Net income 2023 1 524 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,87x
Yield 2023 4,76%
Capitalization 13 440 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 644
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Spar Nord Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAR NORD BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 112,20 DKK
Average target price 120,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Nyby Member-Executive Board
Thorkild Høllsberg Mathiasen Chief Financial Officer
Kjeld Johannesen Chairman
Camilla Kolling Christensen Compliance Officer
Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPAR NORD BANK A/S5.45%1 994
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%148 024
