    SPN   AU0000115750

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(SPN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
1.24 AUD   -9.82%
04:52pSPARC TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - SPN
PU
11/24SPARC TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - SPN
PU
10/31Sparc Ultra Green Hydrogen Presentation
PU
Sparc Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - SPN

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SPN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

150,000

07/12/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

13009092068

1.3

ASX issuer code

SPN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SPNAF : OPTION EXPIRING 05-DEC-2021 EX $1.20

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SPN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

150,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

5/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

7/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Number of +securities to be quoted

150,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Disclaimer

Sparc Technologies Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -5,44 M -3,84 M -3,84 M
Net cash 2021 2,44 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,5 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 259x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,8%
