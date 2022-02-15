Sparc Technologies : Becoming a substantial holder

on completion of phases 1 and 2 of the research activities, the intellectual property rights in the photocatalytic apparatus and any improvements to it, together with any other intellectual property developed during the research project will be transferred to the Company; and

future commercialisation activities will be carried out by the Company, (together, the Broader Transaction ). On 3 December 2021, UoA and the Company entered into the Phase 1 Research Agreement in respect of a research project titled 'Concentrated Solar Thermo- Photocatalytic Water Splitting'. Each of ICP (being UoA's nominated shareholding entity) and MIH2 wish to subscribe for, and the Company wishes to issue, Shares on the terms set out in this Agreement in order to give effect to the Broader Transaction.

The parties agree as follows:

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 Definitions

In this agreement:

Agreement means this Subscription Agreement.

Broader Transaction has the meaning given to that term in the Recitals.

Business Day means a day on which banks are open for general banking business in Adelaide, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Claim means any allegation, debt, cause of action, liability, claim, proceeding, suit or demand of any nature howsoever arising and whether present or future, fixed or unascertained, actual or contingent whether at Law, in equity, under statute or otherwise.

Company Warranties mean the representations and warranties set out in Schedule 2.

Confidential Information means information disclosed by or on behalf of one party to another party in connection with this agreement which has been designated as confidential by the party disclosing the information, or information which by its nature should reasonably be considered to be confidential, but does not include:

any information which is in the public domain at the time of its disclosure or subsequently becomes part of the public domain other than as a result of a breach by the person receiving the Confidential Information of clause 8.1; any information that was known to the party receiving the Confidential Information at the time of disclosure of the confidential information except as a result of a prior confidential disclosure by the party disclosing the Confidential Information; or any information that is disclosed to the party receiving the Confidential Information by any third party who is not known to the party receiving the Confidential Information to be acting in breach of a confidentiality obligation owed to the party disclosing the Confidential Information.

Continuing Clauses means this clause 1 (Definitions and Interpretation), 6.3 (Indemnity), 8 (Confidentiality), 9 (GST) and 10 (General).

Corporations Act means the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as amended. Cut Off Date means 31 January 2022.

Duty means any stamp, transaction or registration duty or similar charge imposed by any Government Agency and includes any interest, fine, penalty, charge or other amount imposed in respect of them but excludes any Tax.