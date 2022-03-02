Log in
    SPN   AU0000115750

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(SPN)
Sparc Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPN

03/02/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 03, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security code

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted options - exercisable at $1.20 on or

to be confirmed

before 28 February 2026

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

Issue date

1,000,000 03/03/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

13009092068

1.3

ASX issuer code

SPN

  The announcement is New announcement
  Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Refer to ASX announcement dated 3 March 2022 for further information.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted options - exercisable at $1.20 on or before 28 February 2026

February 2026

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

issued.

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/spn/a58c11c6-12e.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.20000000

28/2/2026

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

company option

Other

Description

One unlisted option will convert into one fully paid ordinary share (ASX:SPN)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued as part of the appointment agreement with Ms Stephanie Moroz. Refer to ASX announcement dated 3 March 2022 for further information.

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as part of the appointment agreement with Ms Stephanie Moroz. Refer to ASX announcement dated 3 March 2022 for further information.

2022 for further information.

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Refer to ASX announcement dated 3 March 2022 for further information.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sparc Technologies Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
