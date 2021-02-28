Sparc Technologies : appoints CEO

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 March 2021

SPARC APPOINTS NEW CEO

HIGHLIGHTS

Former Sherwin-Williams and Akzo Nobel Executive Mr Mike Bartels, to join as Chief

Executive Officer

Strategic appointment of new Senior Executive to fast track the technical and

commercial outreach programs currently underway

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX: SPN)(Sparc or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mike Bartels who will fast track the technical and commercial business units and workstreams currently underway.

Mr Mike Bartels has joined as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 March 2021. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Chemistry and has a wealth of experience in sales and marketing with major multinational coatings companies in Australia and internationally, including Sherwin Williams (NYSE: SHW) and AkzoNobel (AKZA.AS). Mike is an expert at developing strategy, setting vision and executing plans to deliver growth. Mike brings a vast depth of experience to Sparc given his previous roles as global head of marketing, business development manager and sales director for paint, protective coatings and insulation products for major multinational coatings companies.

As part of this change to the Senior Executive team, Mr Tom Spurling will stand aside as Managing Director. Tom will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director and the Company looks forward to his continued input and support in this capacity.

New Sparc CEO, Mike Bartels, commented:

"I am truly excited to be joining Sparc at this pivotal time as we pioneer new graphene technologies to disrupt and transform industry and science for a cleaner, greener and healthier world. Sparc has an enormous opportunity to reshape multi-billion dollar markets underpinned by exclusive IP, harnessing graphene as a new super material. We will be looking to accelerate multiple projects aimed at reducing global carbon footprints and emissions, increasing durability, longevity and sustainability of products and infrastructure across large industrial markets, create new technologies for environmental remediation and aim for better human health outcomes.

Our graphene enhanced coatings for example, have been demonstrated to aid in durability and longevity which therefore lead to longer lasting, more sustainable, non-toxic solutions which can be deployed across the world. We are now exploring how our unique coatings technologies can also be used to substantially reduce drag, fuel usage and global carbon footprints and as we understand more of the remarkable and unique properties of our exclusive graphene applications, we will continue to develop new and exciting uses in line with our mission.

I am proud to join Sparc's world-leading team and help direct our journey to become the leading applied graphene technology developer in the world. "

Sparc Executive Chairman, Stephen Hunt, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Mike's calibre and industry experience to head the team at Sparc. Mike has the technical background, coatings industry understanding, sales and marketing experience and a network of relationships that will enable Sparc to accelerate the commercialisation of our graphene-based technologies.

We also wish to thank Tom Spurling for his time as Managing Director and look forward to his ongoing contribution through his role as Non-Executive Director.

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX: SPN) is a South Australian based company that is focusing on the development of innovative technology solutions using the unique properties of graphene. Graphene, which can be extracted from graphite, is a 2-dimensional nano material made of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal pattern, giving it unique and powerful properties that, with the right technology, can be imparted on products to improve performance. Sparc Technologies has licenced graphene-based technologies from the University of Adelaide, a leading institution in the field of graphene research, and will focus on commercialising graphene-based technologies for large industrial markets for marine and protective coatings, environmental remediation and bio-medical applications.

