SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED    SPN   AU0000115750

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(SPN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/05
0.3 AUD   -1.64%
SPARC TECHNOLOGIES  : Outstanding Results in Anti-Microbial Coatings Testwork
PU
SPARC TECHNOLOGIES  : appoints CEO
PU
SPARC TECHNOLOGIES  : Tailings Treatment Recovery of Precious Metals
PU
Sparc Technologies : Outstanding Results in Anti-Microbial Coatings Testwork

03/17/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 March 2021

SPARC DEMONSTRATES OUTSTANDING RESULTS IN ANTI-MICROBIAL

COATINGS TESTWORK

HIGHLIGHTS

Results demonstrate the complete destruction of harmful bacteria using graphene in

coatings

Further test work to be undertaken to expand testing of the type of microbe to include

additional bacteria and viruses

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX: SPN) (Sparc or the Company) has evaluated the antibacterial properties of it's graphene based additives in an epoxy coating system using the methodology described in the international standard ISO 22196. The test work was undertaken by Flinders University, Adelaide.

The results indicate bactericidal activity in relation to Escherichia Coli (E-Coli is a common and harmful bacteria), with the activity of an epoxy coating being significantly improved by the inclusion of a range of graphene based additives.

In the case of one of the graphene additives evaluated, complete destruction of the E-Coli bacteria was observed when compared to the same coating type containing no graphene. Further work is being undertaken to confirm and optimise the results.

This graphene enhanced coating has potential applications in areas where control of bacterial growth on surfaces is important, such as; hospitals, public areas, food preparation facilities, drinking water systems, antifouling for shipping and coating for wastewater systems.

Sparc Managing CEO, Mike Bartels, commented:

"Once again, graphene is continuing to demonstrate its unique properties that impart significant improvements to the graphene applications that Sparc is developing. Following on from the very impressive results of earlier work achieved with anti-corrosive coatings, we are now seeing outstanding results with anti-microbial coatings, which encourages us to develop a product for a multitude of anti-microbial coatings applications in multi-billion dollar markets."

Sparc Technologies Ltd

Issued Capital

Registered Office

Directors

ACN 009 092 068

70.45m Shares

Level 2 480 Collins Street

Stephen Hunt - Executive Chairman

ASX: SPN

Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Mike Bartels - Chief Executive Officer

E:info@sparctechnologies.com.au

Tom Spurling - Non-Executive Director

Daniel Eddington - Non-Executive Director

www.sparctechnologies.com.au

Figure 1: Testwork included multiple coatings containing proprieatery graphene formulations. Coating with Graphene 3 formulation, Sample S0047, demonstrated the most significant improvement to the destruction of E-Coli.

-ENDS-

Authorised for release by: Stephen Hunt, Executive Chairman.

For more information:

Mike Bartels

Mark Flynn

CEO

Investor Relations

+61 408 288 301

+61 416 068 733

mike.bartels@sparctechnologies.com.au

mark.flynn@sparctechnologies.com.au

About Sparc Technologies

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX: SPN) is a South Australian based company that is focusing on the development of innovative technology solutions using the unique properties of graphene. Graphene, which can be extracted from graphite, is a 2-dimensional nano material made of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal pattern, giving it unique and powerful properties that, with the right technology, can be imparted on products to improve performance. Sparc Technologies has licenced graphene-based technologies from the University of Adelaide, a leading institution in the field of graphene research, and will focus on commercialising graphene-based technologies for large industrial markets for marine and protective coatings, environmental remediation and bio-medical applications.

www.sparctechnologies.com.au

Disclaimer

Sparc Technologies Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
