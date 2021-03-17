Sparc Technologies : Outstanding Results in Anti-Microbial Coatings Testwork

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 March 2021

SPARC DEMONSTRATES OUTSTANDING RESULTS IN ANTI-MICROBIAL

COATINGS TESTWORK

HIGHLIGHTS

Results demonstrate the complete destruction of harmful bacteria using graphene in

coatings

Further test work to be undertaken to expand testing of the type of microbe to include

additional bacteria and viruses

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX: SPN) (Sparc or the Company) has evaluated the antibacterial properties of it's graphene based additives in an epoxy coating system using the methodology described in the international standard ISO 22196. The test work was undertaken by Flinders University, Adelaide.

The results indicate bactericidal activity in relation to Escherichia Coli (E-Coli is a common and harmful bacteria), with the activity of an epoxy coating being significantly improved by the inclusion of a range of graphene based additives.

In the case of one of the graphene additives evaluated, complete destruction of the E-Coli bacteria was observed when compared to the same coating type containing no graphene. Further work is being undertaken to confirm and optimise the results.

This graphene enhanced coating has potential applications in areas where control of bacterial growth on surfaces is important, such as; hospitals, public areas, food preparation facilities, drinking water systems, antifouling for shipping and coating for wastewater systems.

Sparc Managing CEO, Mike Bartels, commented:

"Once again, graphene is continuing to demonstrate its unique properties that impart significant improvements to the graphene applications that Sparc is developing. Following on from the very impressive results of earlier work achieved with anti-corrosive coatings, we are now seeing outstanding results with anti-microbial coatings, which encourages us to develop a product for a multitude of anti-microbial coatings applications in multi-billion dollar markets."

Figure 1: Testwork included multiple coatings containing proprieatery graphene formulations. Coating with Graphene 3 formulation, Sample S0047, demonstrated the most significant improvement to the destruction of E-Coli.

