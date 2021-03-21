Sparc Technologies : SPN Investor Presentation - March 2021

Investor Presentation

March 2021

ASX: SPN

Transformational Technology for Global Industries

Investment Highlights

Sparc is pioneering new graphene technologies to disrupt and transform industry and science for a cleaner, greener and healthier world

World leading team and partners - cornerstoned by the University of Adelaide in collaboration with 5 leading universities in the ARC Graphene Hub

Profound opportunity to reshape multi billion dollar global markets underpinned by exclusive IP harnessing graphene as a new super material

Developing ground breaking technologies across our two core divisions in Environment & Sustainability and Bio-Medical & HealthUnique leverage to graphene's potential: well funded with commercialisation underway

* Cautionary Note: Access to markets is subject to the Company being able to successfully develop and commercialise the graphene technologies. Sparc does not have any distribution or offtake agreements in place at this stage. As with any entity seeking to enter into a global marketplace, any product developed by Sparc will have applications that are constrained by market segment, relevant regulations, industrial application and geographical barriers.

Sparc Technologies - Snapshot

Corporate overview ASX Code SPN Market cap (at $0.28 per share) $20m Shares on issue 71.4m Cash (as at 31 Dec 2020) $4.9m Debt (as at 31 Dec 2020) $0.0m EV $16.5m Major shareholders % held Adelaide University 5.5% Hoperidge Enterprises 5.1% Director's and Management 17.0% Top 20 Shareholders 43.1%

As at 19 March 2021