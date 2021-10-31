Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sparc Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPN   AU0000115750

SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(SPN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sparc Ultra Green Hydrogen Presentation

10/31/2021 | 06:27pm EDT
Sparc Ultra-Green Hydrogen

November 2021

ASX: SPN

Transformational Technology for Global Industries

Disclaimer

The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation to purchase, any securities. Such Offer can be made only through proper subscription documentation and only to investors meeting strict suitability requirements. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. In providing this presentation Sparc Technologies Limited ACN 009 092 068 ("SPN") has not considered the financial position or needs of the recipient. Persons needing advice should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, attorney, accountant or other independent financial and legal advisors.

This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business strategy of SPN. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions made by SPN about circumstances and events that have not yet taken place. Although SPN believes the forward-looking statements to be reasonable, they are not certain. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond SPN's control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past results). SPN makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of any forward-looking statements in this presentation and undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "should", "will", or "would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions that are predictions of or otherwise indicate future events or trends. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. SPN does not intend to update the forward-looking statements in this presentation in the future. Certain statistical and other information included in this presentation is sourced from publicly available third-party sources and has not been independently verified.

This presentation is not a disclosure document for the purposes of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and does not purport to include the information required of such a disclosure document. It has not been lodged with or approved by any regulatory authority, such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or the Australian Securities Exchange.

The information in this presentation does not constitute personal investment advice. This presentation is not intended to be comprehensive or provide all information required by investors to make an informed decision on any investment in the Company. Specifically, this presentation does not purport to contain all the information that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require to make an informed assessment of the Company's assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits, losses and prospects. In preparing this presentation, the Company, did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular investor.

2

Sparc Ultra-Green Hydrogen

Next Generation technology to transform global hydrogen production

No

No Wind or

Electrolysis

Solar Farms

Required

Required

Globally Disruptive, Ultra-Green Hydrogen technology developed by University of Adelaide and Flinders University.

Ultra-Green Hydrogen produced directly from sunlight and water

Photocatalytic water splitting coupled with solar radiation used to produce hydrogen

Predicted very low CAPEX and OPEX No electrolysis required

Not producing electricity to split water to produce Hydrogen

Overcomes key obstacle of green hydrogen production

Allows for massive energy efficiencies and ultra cost competitive advantage

Potential low-cost alternative to current industry practice of steam methane reforming with vastly lower carbon footprint

Research ongoing to incorporate graphene into the photocatalyst

3

Hydrogen Opportunity

Demand for hydrogen expected to grow 5-fold by 20501 as the world transitions to low and zero carbon emissions

Clean hydrogen has the potential to aid the decarbonization of c.45% of global anthropogenic emissions

The hydrogen opportunity lies in decarbonising Australia by replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen alternatives using existing infrastructure

Investment required to reach government production targets and spending projections across the value chain adds up to more than US$300 billion through 20302

Demand for hydrogen from existing 'hard to de-carbonize' sectors including industrial, heating, transportation and power generation industries is expected to be at the forefront of reducing these emissions

Sparc's proprietary, low-costUltra-Green Hydrogen will be ideally suited to capture this rapid hydrogen demand growth

Global Hydrogen Demand

Sources of Demand

Exisiting Feedstock uses

530

Industrial feedstock

Building heat and power

62

Industrial energy

Transportation

151

Power Generation

110

193

76

69

96

62

55

69

2015

2020

2030

2040

2050

1

Hydrogen for Australia's future Prepared by the Australian Hydrogen Strategy Group, US Department of Energy research

4

2

Hydrogen Council - Hydrogen Insights 2021 Report (https://hydrogencouncil.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Hydrogen-Insights-2021-Report.pdf)

What is Conventional Green Hydrogen Energy?

Renewable Electricity

Powers Electrolysis

Creates Renewable

Hydrogen Gas

Conventional green hydrogen technologies use electricity derived from solar and/or wind farms to produce hydrogen using an electrolyser

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sparc Technologies Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 22:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
