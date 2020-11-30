Log in
SpareBank 1 BV

SPAREBANK 1 BV

(SBVG)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SpareBank 1 BV : and Sparebanken Telemark plan to merge to form SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge

11/30/2020 | 04:55am EST
On 30 November 2020, the boards of SpareBank 1 BV and Sparebanken Telemark have signed a letter of intent with a view to a merger to form SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge. The letter of intent, which sets out the main principles for a possible merger, was unanimously approved by the boards of both banks.

Contact persons:
SpareBank 1 BV
Finn Haugan, Chair, tel. 900 41 002
Rune Fjeldstad, CEO, tel. 900 79 017
SpareBanken Telemark
Anne Berg Behring, Chair, tel. 930 38 889
Per Halvorsen, CEO, tel. 934 07 441
This information is disclosed pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

