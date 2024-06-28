SpareBank 1 Helgeland : Disclosure of large shareholding SpareBank1 Helgeland
June 28, 2024 at 11:14 am EDT
Share
Disclosure of large shareholding SpareBank1 Helgeland
28 Jun 2024 16:49 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
SPAREBANK 1 HELGELAND
Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS have Friday 28.6.2024 acquired 2 194
108 equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland from P Invest Norge AS
at the closing price on Friday 28.6.2024, thus crossing the 5 % threshold.
Subsequent to these transactions, Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS
own 2 194 108 equity capital certificates, corresponding to 8.13 % of the issued
equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland. Pareto Asset Management AS
has no rights to equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland beyond
this.
P Invest Norge AS sold its full holding in SpareBank1 Helgeland, 2 194 108
equity capital certificates, 8.13 % of the issued equity capital certificates in
SpareBank1 Helgeland, and no longer owns any equity capital certificates in
SpareBank1 Helgeland. The sale was made as part of a subscription into funds
managed by Pareto Asset Management AS.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Sparebank 1 Helgeland published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 15:13:15 UTC.
Sparebank 1 Helgeland is a Norway-based independent savings bank. The Bankâs main market is the Helgeland district of northern Norway. The Bank is a part of the SpareBank 1 Alliance, which consists of 15 independent savings banks across the Norway. It offers its services mainly to the private market, business and the public sector. The Bank offers includes such products and services, as payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares and currencies, as well as an online banking facility, the Nettbank.