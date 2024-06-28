Disclosure of large shareholding SpareBank1 Helgeland

28 Jun 2024 16:49 CEST

SPAREBANK 1 HELGELAND

Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS have Friday 28.6.2024 acquired 2 194
108 equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland from P Invest Norge AS
at the closing price on Friday 28.6.2024, thus crossing the 5 % threshold.

Subsequent to these transactions, Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS
own 2 194 108 equity capital certificates, corresponding to 8.13 % of the issued
equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland. Pareto Asset Management AS
has no rights to equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland beyond
this.

P Invest Norge AS sold its full holding in SpareBank1 Helgeland, 2 194 108
equity capital certificates, 8.13 % of the issued equity capital certificates in
SpareBank1 Helgeland, and no longer owns any equity capital certificates in
SpareBank1 Helgeland. The sale was made as part of a subscription into funds
managed by Pareto Asset Management AS.

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

SpareBank 1 Helgeland

Oslo Børs Newspoint

SPAREBANK 1 HELGELAND, Helgeland Spb 20/25 FRN, Spb 1 Helgeland 21/26 1.88 pct, Spb 1 Helgeland 21/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Helgeland 21/26 FRN, Spb 1 Helgeland 21/27 FRN, Spb 1 Helgeland 23/33 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Helgeland 23/34 FRN SUB, Spb 1 Helgeland 23/28 5,20%, Spb 1 Helgeland 24/29 FRN

NO0010029804, NO0010890973, NO0011013104, NO0011096299, NO0011096307, NO0011089542, NO0011100786, NO0012839663, NO0012917600, NO0012991274, NO0013176628

HELG

Oslo BørsNordic Alternative Bond Market

