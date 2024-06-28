Disclosure of large shareholding SpareBank1 Helgeland

Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS have Friday 28.6.2024 acquired 2 194

108 equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland from P Invest Norge AS

at the closing price on Friday 28.6.2024, thus crossing the 5 % threshold.



Subsequent to these transactions, Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS

own 2 194 108 equity capital certificates, corresponding to 8.13 % of the issued

equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland. Pareto Asset Management AS

has no rights to equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Helgeland beyond

this.



P Invest Norge AS sold its full holding in SpareBank1 Helgeland, 2 194 108

equity capital certificates, 8.13 % of the issued equity capital certificates in

SpareBank1 Helgeland, and no longer owns any equity capital certificates in

SpareBank1 Helgeland. The sale was made as part of a subscription into funds

managed by Pareto Asset Management AS.





More information:

