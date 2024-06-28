SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus : Disclosure of large shareholding in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus
June 28, 2024 at 11:14 am EDT
28 Jun 2024 16:51 CEST
Issuer
SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus
Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS have Friday 28.6.2024 acquired 1 234
613 equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus from P Invest
Norge AS at the closing price on Friday 28.6.2024 , thus crossing the 5 %
threshold.
Subsequent to these transactions, Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS
own 1 234 613 equity capital certificates, corresponding to 9.97 % of the issued
equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus. Pareto Asset
Management AS has no rights to equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold
Akershus beyond this.
P Invest Norge AS sold its full holding in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus, 1 234
613 equity capital certificates, 9.97 % of the issued equity capital
certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus, and no longer owns any equity
capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus. The sale was made as part
of a subscription into funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS.
Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus is a Norway-based savings bank. The Bank offers a broad range of bank-ing and investment products to its customers. The services include daily banking activities, borrowing, personal insur-ance, non-life insurance and savings operations, online and mobile banking services, card issue, payment services, mortgage and different kind of small loans, saving and retire account and real estate credit among others.