Disclosure of large shareholding in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus

28 Jun 2024 16:51 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus

Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS have Friday 28.6.2024 acquired 1 234
613 equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus from P Invest
Norge AS at the closing price on Friday 28.6.2024 , thus crossing the 5 %
threshold.

Subsequent to these transactions, Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS
own 1 234 613 equity capital certificates, corresponding to 9.97 % of the issued
equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus. Pareto Asset
Management AS has no rights to equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold
Akershus beyond this.

P Invest Norge AS sold its full holding in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus, 1 234
613 equity capital certificates, 9.97 % of the issued equity capital
certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus, and no longer owns any equity
capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus. The sale was made as part
of a subscription into funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

SPAREBANK 1 ØSTFOLD AKERSHUS, Spb1 Østfold Akershus 19/24 2,18%, Spb 1 Østfold Akershus 20/25 2,30%, Spb 1 Østfold Akershus 20/25 FRN, Spb 1 Østfold Akershus 20/26 1,36%, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 21/28 1.73 pct, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 21/31 1.95 pct, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 21/25 FRN, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 22/27 3.93pct, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 22/28 FRN, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 23/30 4,32%, Spb 1 Ostfold Akers 23/33 FRN STEP C SUB, Spb 1 Ostfold Akers 23/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 23/27 FRN, Spb 1 Ostfold Akershus 24/29 FRN, Spb 1 Østfold Akershus 24/34 ADJ C SUB, Spb 1 Østfold Akershus 24/29 4,85%

ISIN

NO0010285562, NO0010866049, NO0010873532, NO0010886849, NO0010895527, NO0010923188, NO0010923246, NO0011083354, NO0012550120, NO0012758384, NO0012907502, NO0012841834, NO0012948894, NO0013022640, NO0013145060, NO0013161869, NO0013190991, NO0013215491

Symbol

SOAG

Market

Oslo BørsNordic Alternative Bond Market

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 15:13:15 UTC.