Disclosure of large shareholding in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus

Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS have Friday 28.6.2024 acquired 1 234

613 equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus from P Invest

Norge AS at the closing price on Friday 28.6.2024 , thus crossing the 5 %

threshold.



Subsequent to these transactions, Funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS

own 1 234 613 equity capital certificates, corresponding to 9.97 % of the issued

equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus. Pareto Asset

Management AS has no rights to equity capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold

Akershus beyond this.



P Invest Norge AS sold its full holding in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus, 1 234

613 equity capital certificates, 9.97 % of the issued equity capital

certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus, and no longer owns any equity

capital certificates in SpareBank1 Østfold Akershus. The sale was made as part

of a subscription into funds managed by Pareto Asset Management AS.





More information:

