1Q
Quarterly presentation
First quarter 2024
1Q: Strong start to 2024
- Record high earnings. Return on equity of 17.4 %, due to solid development in core banking operations.
- Good development in net interest income, driven by repricing and volume growth. Somewhat more moderate loan growth in a market characterized by strong competition and lower demand
- Cost growth of 13.1 % is higher than wanted, although some of it is driven by merger costs, inclusion of Siffer, and customer-focused initiatives.
- Moderate impairment charges, at 33 NOK mill. Good underlying development in the credit quality of the portfolio.
- The bank distributed dividends to owners and customers in April. A payout ratio of 60% reflects a flexible dividend policy and a focus on capital efficiency.
Return on equity (%)
Earnings/ECC Loan growthNIM
5.03
4.8 %
2.27 %
NOK
Cost/income
Loss provisions
CET-1
37.3 %
33 NOK
17. %
• 4,8
• 37,3 %
• 17,0 %
mill.
2
Financial targets
And achievements year-to-date.
> 12 %
~ 50 %
16.1 %
Profitability
Dividends
Solidity
Achievements year-to-date
17.4 %
60 %
17.0 %
3
The bank's work on social responsibility spans widely
Gifts, sponsorships
Sparebankstiftelsen Hedmark
Customer dividends
4
Large distributions from the bank to the community
Dividends to owners of SPOL*
Dividends to Sparebankstiftelsen Hedmark*
Customer dividends
* Payments made the following year.
5
Macroeconomic backdrop is challenging
But the rise in bankruptcies and unemployment has been moderate.
Norges Banks regional indicators
Number of bankruptcies, year-to-date (wk 18 each year), market area
Unemployment (registered), %
Source: Norges B k' R g
w k
6
Slowing credit growth
But activity in the housing market has significantly improved, especially in the capital region. The market balance appears to be improving, with fewer unsold homes and sales prices closer to asking prices.
Credit growth
Existing home sales (no. of homes), monthly, market area
Unsold homes (std. deviations) and sales prices vs asking prices (%), market area
7
A market strategy for all of Eastern Norway
Eastern Norway stretches in all directions - several opportunities for further growth.
8
Retail market: Strong competition
Somewhat more moderate growth in a market characterized by strong competition. We defend our strong market share in the Inland region, and we experience good growth in the capital region.
Loan volume and growth (NOK bill. and %)*
Deposit volume and growth (NOK bill. and %)
Margins, parent bank (%)**
4
R
g
w
R
g
w
g
g
g
* Includes loans transferred to the covered bond companies. ** Based on allocation of customer loans between retail and corporate divisions.
9
Corporate market: Lower market growth
Signs of stronger competition, also in the business segment. At the same time, activity in the project market seems to be improving, including for new homes.
Loan volume and growth (NOK bill. and %)*
Deposit volume and growth (NOK bill. and %)
Margins, parent bank (%)**
4
g
w
g
w
g
g
g
* Includes loans transferred to the covered bond companies. ** Based on allocation of customer loans between retail and corporate divisions.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sparebank 1 Østlandet published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 08:20:05 UTC.