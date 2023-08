2The EU Taxonomy definition of energy performance of at least 10 % lower than NZEB is currently not defined in Norwegian building standards. Residential buildings built after 2021 are therefore not included in the report.

1Green covered bonds are allocated solely to green residential buildings within SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt and green senior bonds are allocated to all Use of Proceeds categories (minus green residential buildings already allocated to green covered bonds). Allocations are in line with the ICMA Green Bond Principles 2021.

Disclaimer

THIS DOCUMENT IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE NON-EXHAUSTIVE, GENERAL INFORMATION. THIS DOCUMENT MAY CONTAIN OR INCORPORATE BY REFERENCE PUBLIC INFORMATION NOT SEPARATELY REVIEWED, APPROVED OR ENDORSED BY SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET AND ACCORDINGLY, NO REPRESENTATION, WARRANTY OR UNDERTAKING, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AND NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY IS ACCEPTED BY SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET AS TO THE FAIRNESS, ACCURACY, REASONABLENESS OR COMPLETENESS OF SUCH INFORMATION.

THIS DOCUMENT MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND EXPECTATIONS THAT ARE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. NONE OF THE FUTURE PROJECTIONS, EXPECTATIONS, ESTIMATES OR PROSPECTS IN THIS DOCUMENT SHOULD BE TAKEN AS FORECASTS OR PROMISES NOR SHOULD THEY BE TAKEN AS IMPLYING ANY INDICATION, ASSURANCE OR GUARANTEE THAT THE ASSUMPTIONS ON WHICH SUCH FUTURE PROJECTIONS, EXPECTATIONS, ESTIMATES OR PROSPECTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED ARE CORRECT OR EXHAUSTIVE OR, IN THE CASE OF THE ASSUMPTIONS, FULLY STATED IN THE DOCUMENT. SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET HAS AND UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE, MODIFY OR AMEND THIS DOCUMENT, THE STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ACTUAL CHANGES IN ASSUMPTIONS OR CHANGES IN FACTORS AFFECTING THESE STATEMENTS OR TO OTHERWISE NOTIFY ANY ADDRESSEE IF ANY INFORMATION, OPINION, PROJECTION, FORECAST OR ESTIMATE SET FORTH HEREIN CHANGES OR SUBSEQUENTLY BECOMES INACCURATE.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS PROVIDING LEGAL OR FINANCIAL ADVICE. IT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE OR A RECOMMENDATION REGARDING ANY SECURITIES, NOTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER AND IT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY ANY SECURITY REGULATORY AUTHORITY.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT AND OF THE INFORMATION IT CONTAINS MAY BE SUBJECT OF LEGAL RESTRICTIONS IN SOME COUNTRIES. PERSONS WHO MIGHT COME INTO POSSESSION OF IT MUST INQUIRE AS TO THE EXISTENCE OF SUCH RESTRICTIONS AND COMPLY WITH THEM.

THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT HAS NOT BEEN INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED.

THE ADDRESSEE IS SOLELY LIABLE FOR ANY USE OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET SHALL NOT BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, DIRECT, INDIRECT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM THE USE OF THIS DOCUMENT BY THE ADDRESSEE.

NO REPRESENTATION IS MADE AS TO THE SUITABILITY OF ANY GREEN BONDS TO FULFIL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SUSTAINABILITY CRITERIA REQUIRED BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS. EACH POTENTIAL PURCHASER OF GREEN BONDS SHOULD DETERMINE FOR ITSELF THE RELEVANCE OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED OR REFERRED TO IN THE GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK OR THE RELEVANT BOND DOCUMENTATION FOR SUCH GREEN BONDS REGARDING THE USE OF PROCEEDS AND ITS PURCHASE OF GREEN BONDS SHOULD BE BASED UPON SUCH INVESTIGATION AS IT DEEMS NECESSARY.

NO REPRESENTATION IS MADE AS TO THE SUITABILITY OR ACCURACY OF ANY REFERENCES TO THE EU TAXONOMY, INCLUDING ANY REFERENCES TO 'ALIGNMENT' WITH THE EU TAXONOMY.