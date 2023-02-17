SpareBank 1 Ostlandet : Guidelines for the Responsible Distribution of Securities Funds

Guidelines for the Responsible Distribution of Securities Funds in SpareBank 1

- Updated November 2022

Introduction

Every bank in the SpareBank 1 Alliance has made sustainability a focus area in its operations, and the Board of SpareBank 1 Utvikling has adopted the following sustainability goals:

Sustainability will be an integral part of all Alliance companies' operations.

We will achieve high sustainability ratings1 and retain our position as the bank that consumers view as the most sustainable.

SpareBank 1 will always comply with Norwegian law. Our work is guided by clear principles and high expectations within the area of sustainability.

SpareBank 1 has comprehensive procedures for combating money laundering and hidden ownership, and wants to contribute to responsible corporate governance, including among our business associates.

Every employee that advises customers or who is involved in fund management in some other way must be familiar with our principles and review the guidelines every year.

The purpose of the guidelines

The guidelines are intended to:

• Provide guidance for the work the SpareBank 1 Alliance banks do to ensure the responsible distribution of securities funds.

• Ensure that the funds offered comply with SpareBank 1's sustainability goals.

• Provide guidance for product approval processes and product governance, including periodic product audits, which in addition to covering financial criteria also include environmental, social and governance criteria, so-called ESG criteria.

• Enable SpareBank 1 to label funds based on ESG criteria. The labelling must be clear to the customer and provide good information about how funds approach ESG. Such labelling is based on data collected, via a comprehensive questionnaire, from all fund managers whose funds are distributed on SpareBank 1's trading platform. The labelling must be updated annually.

• Help SpareBank 1 offer funds that contribute to positive ESG changes for customers. We must strive to provide information about the degree to which the fund contributes to positive change. The labelling scheme will guide which

1 For example: Sustainable Brand Index (https://www.sb-index.com/)

