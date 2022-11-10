Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. SpareBank 1 Ostlandet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOL   NO0010751910

SPAREBANK 1 OSTLANDET

(SPOL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-10 am EST
112.80 NOK   +0.36%
11:19aSparebank 1 Ostlandet : Privacy Policy SpareBank 1 Østlandet and subsidiaries
PU
10/28Sparebank 1 Ostlandet : Sustainability strategy
PU
10/28Sparebank 1 Ostlandet : Third quarter presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SpareBank 1 Ostlandet : Privacy Policy SpareBank 1 Østlandet and subsidiaries

11/10/2022 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N T E R N

Privacy Policy

SpareBank 1 Østlandet and subsidiaries

Owner

Executive Vice President HR and Legal

Approved by

The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 Østlandet

Status

Approved 28.10.2022

Created

11.06.2018

Last amended

01.07.2022

Number of

5

pages

I N T E R N

I N T E R N

Contents

1.

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE....................................................................................................................................

3

1.1

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................................................

3

1.2

PURPOSE................................................................................................................................................................

3

1.3

OBJECTIVES ............................................................................................................................................................

3

2.

PRINCIPLES FOR PROCESSING PERSONAL DATA .......................................................................................................

3

3.

REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA...................................................................................

4

4.

ORGANISATION, ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITY ..........................................................................................................

4

4.1

CONTROLLER AND PROCESSOR....................................................................................................................................

4

4.2

BOARD OF DIRECTORS ..............................................................................................................................................

4

4.3

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.........................................................................................................................................

4

4.4

DATA PROTECTION OFFICER ......................................................................................................................................

4

4.5

ALL EMPLOYEES.......................................................................................................................................................

5

5.

DEVIATIONS FROM THE PRIVACY POLICY AND FOLLOW-UP ....................................................................................

5

6.

DEFINITIONS................................................................................................................................................................

5

Privacy Policy

Page: 2 of 5

I N T E R N

1. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE

1.1 INTRODUCTION

The Privacy Policy describes the overarching principles and requirements for protecting privacy in the SpareBank 1 Østlandet Group. The policy applies to subsidiaries wherever appropriate and provides a basis for the companies' own privacy procedures. The policy is reviewed annually and revised as necessary.

SpareBank 1 Østlandet (SB1Ø) processes personal data as part of its everyday operations. SB1Ø must safeguard the data subjects' rights and freedoms related to privacy in relevant processes and tasks.

1.2 PURPOSE

The purpose of the Privacy Policy is to establish principles and requirements, roles and responsibilities for the processing of personal data in SB1Ø.

The policy is an integral part of the governance element of internal control. It describes general requirements and obligations for processing personal data, as well as the internal organisation, responsibilities and authorities. The policy is supported by specific routines that specify the requirements in this policy.

1.3 OBJECTIVES

It is important that SB1Ø processes personal data in a proper and secure manner in order to earn the trust of customers and employees, and at the same time be able to create new business opportunities. The objective of the privacy work is, through a systematic and risk-based approach:

  • to respect the data subjects' privacy and family life, their home and their correspondence, as well as their other human rights
  • to comply with the Norwegian Personal Data Act and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation
    (GDPR), other privacy legislation and recognised guidelines to ensure that business operations in SB1Ø are in control over its processing of personal data at all times
  • to ensure SB1Ø's reputation is protected through to the correct processing of personal data

2. PRINCIPLES FOR PROCESSING PERSONAL DATA

SB1Ø's processing of personal data must comply with fundamental principles for processing personal data. SB1Ø must demonstrate and document that it is complying with the requirements of privacy legislation.

Personal data shall:

  • be processed in a lawful, fair and transparent manner
  • only be collected for specific, expressly stated and authorised purposes and not processed further in a manner incompatible with the purposes of the processing
  • be adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary (data minimisation)
  • be correct and up to date
  • be stored such that it is not possible to identify the data subjects for any longer than necessary (storage limitation)
  • processed in a manner that fulfils the requirements for information security

Privacy Policy

Page: 3 of 5

I N T E R N

3. REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA

SB1Ø must have processes and routines that protect privacy and the security of personal data.

  • Privacy legislation and relevant routines must be complied with in everyday operations.
  • The internal control system for processing personal data must be up to date, documented and understood.
  • The record of processing activities for personal data for the roles of controller and processor shall be up to date.
  • Routines must address the data subjects' rights to access, erasure and rectification. The privacy statement must address the data subjects' right to information.
  • Satisfactory information security is required when processing personal data.
  • Privacy must be safeguarded during development processes and throughout systems' service lives
    (privacy by design).
  • Risk assessments must be conducted and updated as necessary.
  • Data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) must be conducted and updated as necessary.
  • Data processor agreements must be entered into with third parties that process SB1Ø's personal data.
  • Breaches of personal data security must be dealt with. Timely notification must be provided to supervisory authorities and timely information to data subjects.
  • SB1Ø must have internal controls for monitoring the ongoing processing of personal data to ensure compliance with established measures and routines.

4. ORGANISATION, ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITY

4.1 CONTROLLER AND PROCESSOR

SB1Ø processes personal data as a controller and as a processor. SB1Ø is a controller when SB1Ø determines the purposes of the processing of personal data, and which means will be used. SB1Ø is a processor when SB1Ø processes personal data on behalf of a controller.

4.2 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Each individual company in SB1Ø is a controller and processor, and the Board of Directors bears overarching responsibility pursuant to privacy legislation. The Privacy Policy is adopted by the Board of Directors.

4.3 CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Chief Executive Officer of the company is responsible for ensuring that the tasks necessary to fulfil the Bank's processing responsibilities and controller responsibilities are complied with in line with the privacy legislation.

The Chief Executive Officer has delegated tasks to ensure compliance with the privacy legislation in compliance with the general principles for risk management and internal control.

4.4 DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

In those companies that have appointed a Data Protection Officer, that person bears specific responsibility for ensuring that the data subjects' rights and freedoms are safeguarded. The Data Protection Officer reports to the Board of Directors. The Data Protection Officer plays an advisory and controlling role in the internal control of privacy. The Data Protection Officer must provide the Norwegian Data Protection Authority with information when the authority requests it, which includes carrying out investigations in specific cases.

Privacy Policy

Page: 4 of 5

I N T E R N

4.5 ALL EMPLOYEES

All employees, temps and hired consultants have a duty to familiarise themselves and comply with the routines and guidelines that apply to privacy.

5. DEVIATIONS FROM THE PRIVACY POLICY AND FOLLOW-UP

Breaches of the Privacy Policy and associated standards and routines may constitute breaches of the Personal Data Act and must be reported as possible non-conformance in accordance with applicable routines.

6. DEFINITIONS

Term

Description

Personal data

Information related to an identifiable natural person.

Processing

Any operation performed on personal data such as collection,

recording, organisation, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration,

retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or

otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction,

erasure or destruction.

Controller

The enterprise that determines the purposes and means of the

processing of personal data.

Processor

The enterprise which processes personal data on behalf of the

controller.

Data subject

The person to whom the personal data can be linked.

Personal data breaches

Breaches of confidentiality, integrity and availability of the personal

data.

Privacy Policy

Page: 5 of 5

Disclaimer

Sparebank 1 Østlandet published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPAREBANK 1 OSTLANDET
11:19aSparebank 1 Ostlandet : Privacy Policy SpareBank 1 Østlandet and subsidiaries
PU
10/28Sparebank 1 Ostlandet : Sustainability strategy
PU
10/28Sparebank 1 Ostlandet : Third quarter presentation
PU
10/28Sparebank 1 Ostlandet : Green Bond Allocation Report
PU
10/28Transcript : SpareBank 1 Ostlandet, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Sparebank 1 Ostlandet : Third quarter report
PU
10/28Sparebank 1 Ostlandet : Newsletter investor relations Q3
PU
08/11Sparebank 1 Østlandet : Green Bond Allocation report 2. kvartal
PU
08/11SpareBank 1 Østlandet Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
05/05SpareBank 1 Østlandet Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 320 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 1 967 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 13 019 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SPAREBANK 1 OSTLANDET
Duration : Period :
SpareBank 1 Ostlandet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAREBANK 1 OSTLANDET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 112,40 NOK
Average target price 146,25 NOK
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Herman Heiberg Chief Executive Officer
Siri Jarandsen Strømmevold Chairman
Nina Cecilie Lier Vice Chairman
Alexander Sandberg Lund Director
Tore-Anstein Dobloug Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPAREBANK 1 OSTLANDET-22.80%1 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.99%380 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.91%292 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%192 400
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.67%175 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 274