SpareBank 1 Østlandet (SPOL): Kjøp av egenkapitalbevis av primærinnsider

18 Jun 2024 10:32 CEST

Issuer

SpareBank 1 Østlandet

Klara-Lise Aasen, konsernsjef i SpareBank 1 Østlandet, har i dag kjøpt 4.000
egenkapitalbevis i SPOL til gjennomsnittlig kurs 132,91 kroner per bevis (NOK
531.635). Ny beholdning for Klara-Lise Aasen og Kabara Invest AS (heleid av
primærinnsider) er 8.000 egenkapitalbevis.

Hamar, 18. juni 2024

Kontaktperson i SpareBank 1 Østlandet:
Finansdirektør Geir-Egil Bolstad, tlf. 918 82 071

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter MAR og verdipapirhandelloven
§5-12.

Company Name

ISIN

Symbol

SPOL

Market

Oslo BørsNordic Alternative Bond Market

