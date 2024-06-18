Real-time
Oslo Bors
04:59:41 2024-06-18 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
133.5
NOK
+1.38%
+2.19%
+0.68%
SpareBank 1 Østlandet (SPOL): Kjøp av egenkapitalbevis av primærinnsider
June 18, 2024 at 04:39 am EDT
Issuer
SpareBank 1 Østlandet
Klara-Lise Aasen, konsernsjef i SpareBank 1 Østlandet, har i dag kjøpt 4.000
egenkapitalbevis i SPOL til gjennomsnittlig kurs 132,91 kroner per bevis (NOK
531.635). Ny beholdning for Klara-Lise Aasen og Kabara Invest AS (heleid av
primærinnsider) er 8.000 egenkapitalbevis.
Hamar, 18. juni 2024
Kontaktperson i SpareBank 1 Østlandet:
Finansdirektør Geir-Egil Bolstad, tlf. 918 82 071
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter MAR og verdipapirhandelloven
§5-12. More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site 621762_NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS PURSUANT TO THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION ARTICLE 19_KLA20240618.pdf
Source
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET, Bank 1 Oslo Akershus AS 16/26 2,90%, Spb 1 Østlandet 17/27 2,665%, Spb 1 Østlandet 17/27 2,62%, Spb 1 Østlandet 18/24 2,27%, Spb 1 Østlandet 18/33 2,99%, Spb 1 Østlandet 18/24 FRN, Spb 1 Østlandet 18/24 2,43%, Spb 1 Østlandet 19/25 2,54%, Spb 1 Østlandet 19/29 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Østlandet 19/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Østlandet 20/25 FRN, Spb 1 Østlandet 20/25 2,27%, Spb 1 Østlandet 20/26 FRN C, Spb 1 Østlandet 20/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Ostlandet 21/28 2.24% pct, Spb 1 Ostlandet 21/25 FRN C, Spb 1 Ostlandet 21/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Ostlandet 21/28 2.25pct, Spb 1 Ostlandet 21/31 2.4275pct, Spb 1 Ostlandet 21/26 2.00 pct, Spb 1 Ostlandet 22/27 FRN, Spb 1 Ostlandet 22/26 2,33%, Spb 1 Ostlandet 22/27 4.50pct, Spb 1 Ostlandet 22/33 ADJ C SUB, Spb 1 Ostlandet 23/28 4,335%, Spb 1 Ostlandet 23/28 FRN, Spb 1 Ostlandet 23/33 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Ostlandet 23/28 5,407%, Spb 1 Ostlandet 23/28 5,63%, Spb 1 Ostlandet 23/33 4,90%, Spb 1 Ostlandet 24/34 FRN C SUB, Spb 1 Østlandet 24/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Spb 1 Østlandet 24/34 ADJ C SUB
ISIN
NO0010751910, NO0010758105, NO0010793268, NO0010806607, NO0010814494, NO0010816614, NO0010830672, NO0010830680, NO0010844004, NO0010862014, NO0010862006, NO0010874001, NO0010874019, NO0010886831, NO0010885049, NO0010893639, NO0011035321, NO0011082778, NO0011108896, NO0011127714, NO0011123473, NO0011167801, NO0011202814, NO0011202822, NO0012702614, NO0012702606, NO0012720939, NO0012721820, NO0012818006, NO0012817990, NO0012843053, NO0012940404, NO0012940396, NO0013012591, NO0013008706, NO0013022632, NO0013153411, NO0013162776, NO0013256156
Market
Oslo Børs Nordic Alternative Bond Market Disclaimer Sparebank 1 Østlandet published this content on
18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 June 2024 08:38:03 UTC.
Sparebank 1 Ostlandet is a Norway-based savings bank. It is a part of SpareBank 1 alliance of regional savings banks and offers services for companies and private customers. The Bank offers loans, saving account, pension savings, mobile and online bank services, card issue, health and property insurance among others. The Bank is a subsidiary of Sparebankstiftelsen Hedmark.
More about the company
Last Close Price
131.7
NOK
Average target price
141.2
NOK
Spread / Average Target
+7.27% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
