ISAE 3000 (Revised) independent limited Assurance Report to the Management on SpareBank 1 Østlandet's Reporting and Self-assessment Template under the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative Principles for Responsible Banking ("PRB") Framework for the year ended 31 December 2022

SpareBank 1 Østlandet engaged us to perform an independent limited assurance engagement in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information ("ISAE 3000 (Revised)"), issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board ("IAASB").

Scope of our work

The requirements for the preparation and publishing of Selected Information within a Reporting and Self-Assessment Template in respect of the Principles for Responsible Banking "PRB" Framework are established by the Guidance for banks (February 2021)and Reporting andSelf-AssessmentTemplate (September 2022)("guidance") published by the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative ("UNEP FI") and the Company's Basis of Reporting prepared by the Management (together the "Applicable Criteria") The guidance requires the directors of SpareBank 1 Østlandet to obtain a limited Assurance Report on the following discrete elements of the entity's Reporting and Self-Assessment Template:

Principle 2.1: Impact analysis.

Principle 2.2: Target setting.

Principle 2.3: Plans for target implementation and monitoring.

Principle 5.1: Governance and culture - describe relevant governance structures, policies and procedures.

The Selected Information for SpareBank 1 Østlandet is presented on pages 5-20 and 25-26 in the published PRB Reporting and Self-Assessment Template of SpareBank 1 Østlandet for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The guidance requires SpareBank 1 Østlandet to publish other information within its Reporting and Self-Assessment Template. This other information is not the subject of this Assurance Report.

Our approach

We planned our engagement in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised) and designed procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to express an independent limited assurance conclusion on the Selected Information in line with ISAE 3000 (Revised). Our procedures were informed by the Guidance for assurance providers - Providing limited assurance for report - Version 2 (October 2022)published by UNEP FI in November 2022. However, we have performed the procedures as outlined in the 'work performed' section below which do not necessarily obtain the confidence level as outlined by UNEP FI's Guidance for assurance providers, but what is normally obtained by a practitioner in a limited assurance engagement under ISAE 3000 (Revised).

We are required to plan and perform our work to address the areas where we have identified that a material misstatement of the description of activities undertaken in respect of the Selected Information is likely to arise. The assessment of what is material is a matter of professional judgement and includes consideration of both the amount (quantity) and the nature (quality) of misstatements. The procedures we performed were based on our professional judgment.

To achieve limited assurance, ISAE 3000 requires that we review the processes, systems and competencies used to compile the Report, on which we provide limited assurance. It does not include detailed testing of each of the indicators reported, or of the operating effectiveness of processes and internal controls.